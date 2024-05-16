Fashion
The Best MTB Clothing for MenPants, Jackets, Shorts (2024)
Between field testing and product launches, our team of six testers traveled to a dozen locations across the United States and Canada in search of perfectly fitting mountain bike kits. We tested men's mountain bike clothing in the sweltering heat of the Appalachian Mountains, the temperate rainforests of the Pacific Northwest, and the arid desert Southwest. These varied climates highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of the clothes we wore.
Don't forget to check out our guides to the best enduro bikes and our many other cycling guides.
7mesh hide jacket
Sizing: XS-XXL
Advantages and disadvantages
Excellent waterproofing for outings in the rain
Without PFC, PFAS
You need to take a larger size
Dear
This is the jacket we chose on days when we knew the forecast wasn't in our favor, but we weren't going to let a little rush ruin our ride. The 7mesh Cache Jacket is a versatile trail companion that adapts perfectly to unpredictable weather conditions. Made with a blend of two- and three-layer fabrics that the company calls Airmap, this jacket provides water resistance precisely where it's needed (on the chest and back) while maximizing breathability on the arms and back. sides. The Cache is also free of PFC and PFAS coatings, also known as forever chemicals.
The Cache has a custom fit, so we never felt like it was flapping when we accelerated down the trail. Although this jacket is slimmer and we recommend sizing up if you frequently fall between sizes, there is plenty of room for a layer underneath. The clean silhouette also allows it to double as a casual jacket. Our testers appreciated this versatility, making the high price more acceptable. We'd happily use it for off-season trail runs and rainy walks to the cafe when the trails are too muddy to ride.
Velocio Delta Trail Jersey
Sizing: XS-4XL
Advantages and disadvantages
Very refreshing in extremely hot weather
You cannot put it in the dryer after washing
The Delta Trail Jersey is a welcome hiking companion for riding in warm weather. We did our best to make sure it could keep us cool despite the sweltering temperatures. We don't recommend riding in Moab on a summer afternoon. Still, we took our chances on the scorching slickrock to make sure this jersey delivered the goods.
Velocio offers this top in a traditional short sleeve jersey as well as a long sleeve version for added sun protection. We wholeheartedly recommend both options. Polartec Delta fabric is made from a blend of recycled polyester yarn and Tencel with a small grid pattern that elevates the material from the skin's surface. The result is an airy feel and rapid moisture wicking, even in the hottest conditions.
Fox Flexair Ascent Shorts
$120 at Backcountry $120 at Amazon
Sizing: 28-40
Advantages and disadvantages
Ideal fit: slim but with a wide range of motion
Inseam is too short to ride comfortably with knee pads
The FlexAir Ascent shorts stand out for their comfort and breathability, making them perfect for long, hot days. Although these shorts blur the lines between gravel and cross-country, they are perfect for both. With an inseam of just 9.75 inches, the Fox Flexair Shorts are designed for those who prefer to ride without knee pads and prioritize freedom of movement. “Race baggies” is how one of our testers described these fitted shorts. This description was perfect since we tested them during the grueling seven-day BC Bike Race.
In terms of features, Fox uses its proven Race-Ratchet waist closure to adjust the fit. A single zippered side pocket is large enough to carry a smartphone or energy bar. If you don't want to put on a full Lycra kit but also don't want to look like you're going to the bike park, these shorts should do the trick.
Darn Tough Element Micro Crew Socks
$22 at Darn Tough $22 at Amazon
Sizing: XS-XXL
Advantages and disadvantages
Wide range of sizes
Comes with an unconditional lifetime warranty
Could replace the rest of the socks in your drawer
Technically, Darn Tough's Element Crew Socks are designed for running, but we've found them to be excellent mountain biking socks. The merino wool and nylon blend dries quickly, breathes and resists odor, all qualities we look for in cycling socks. The crew height, averaging 8.5 inches from heel to cuff (depending on size), provides ankle protection and prevents dirt penetration. Darn Tough's claim to fame is that all of its socks are made in Vermont and backed by an unconditional lifetime guarantee.
Pearl Izumi Summit barrier jacket
Sizing: S-XXL
Advantages and disadvantages
Extremely compactable
More affordable than other jackets we tested
Full-length zipper makes it bulkier than other jackets
Whether we're riding through the lush forests of the Pacific Northwest or traversing the alpine slopes of the Rocky Mountains, a folding shell is an essential piece of gear we take on any hike where unpredictable weather is a problem -YOU. The Summit Barrier Jacket is a minimalist “just in case” outer layer that we rarely leave the house without. Testers packed it in fanny packs and even stowed it in the downtubes of mountain bikes with in-frame storage as an insurance policy against wind and rain.
Granted, this jacket's full-length zipper adds a bit of weight and bulk compared to partial-zip competitors, but it also makes this emergency shell easier to put on quickly. We also like that Pearl Izumi uses a two-way zipper that makes it easier for riders to manage heat buildup while riding.
Rapha Trail Gore-Tex Pants
Sizing: XS-XXL
Advantages and disadvantages
Extra space for knee pads
Super comfortable and breathable
Dear
Since Rapha ventured off the pavement and onto dirt a few years ago, the fit and quality of its mountain bike clothing has consistently impressed our testers. We also honor the company's commitment to keeping its garments in service and keeping them out of landfills by offering shoppers fabric samples for self-made repairs.
Unless you live and ride exclusively in the desert, quality rain pants are worth the investment, and Rapha's Trail Gore-Tex Pants live up to the hype. They're comfortable and more breathable than other brands' rain pants we've tested. The Trail Gore-Tex Pants incorporate design elements from Rapha's fair weather Trail Pants with weather-resistant Gore-Tex fabric, fully sealed seams and a durable water-repellent DWR finish.
On the trails, we appreciated the cam straps at the waist to adjust the fit quickly and the reinforced knees with ample room for knee pads, a smart feature for a pant designed to keep you dry when riding on trails. smooth, gooey singletracks.
How to choose an MTB kit
When shopping for mountain bike clothing, consider where and how you ride. If, for example, you spend most of your time in a bike park, focus on durability and protection first and breathability second. On the other hand, if you want to cover big miles off-road, lightweight, absorbent fabrics are essential for comfort.
The fit of mountain bike clothing varies depending on the collective fashion sense of the outdoor industry. Right now, more fitted clothes are in fashion, which makes it all the more important to try them on before you buy.
Your local bike shop should have plenty of options, and professionals can help you determine which parts are best for your local climate. Also consider buying clothes from a second-hand store, you don't have to worry as much about safety and you can easily save money on second-hand clothes.
How we test
- Number of testers: 6
- Number of products tested: 70
- Number of kilometers traveled: 2 percent of the distance to the moon
- Number of arguments on driving with or without a chamois: 3
Our search for the best mountain bike clothing for men focused on a few key areas. Above all, we were looking for pieces that were comfortable, breathable and able to withstand a fall in the dirt. We also looked for clothing that was made from recycled materials, definitely avoided chemicals, and could be repaired by the end user. Simplicity was a very important factor for our team when searching for the perfect products.
Six testers selected 70 products from Appalachia to the Pacific Northwest and southwestern regions of the United States. This allowed us to test clothing in extremely wet, dry and hot conditions. The clothes we tested endured downpours in the rainforest and scorching days in the desert, and our final six pieces handled those conditions best.
Meet our lead tester
Josh Patterson has been cycling for 20 years and, with a master's degree in journalism, has been writing about the sport for more than half of that time. He is a general cyclist who enjoys riding road, gravel and mountain bikes. If he had to choose one cycling discipline as his favorite, mountain biking would win every time.
