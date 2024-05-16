Native Nations Fashion Night, created by Ojibwe designer Delina White, spotlights Indigenous artists

The ribbon skirt is a colorful symbol of native pride, born from Voyageur trade with the Great Lakes tribes.

HAS Indigenous Nations Fashion Night in northeast Minneapolis, the historic garment rocked the runway, paired with chunky black boots as Nirvana screamed. The look was deeply traditional, yet totally modern.

The same could be said of the fashion show, organized at the end of April, which featured fur garments made by a Tlingit designer from Alaska (who hunts her own fabrics) as well as bodysuits with translucent skirts reminiscent of Beyoncé or Taylor Swift.

The exhibit's creator, designer Delina White of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, is known for her contemporary-style clothing and accessories that incorporate Indigenous patterns and materials and reference social issues.

Since the self-proclaimed “Native Fashionista” boldly launched her design career at the age of 50, she has dressed a two-spirit (gender-neutral) model in bell-bottom pants, a riff on bell-bottom dresses Ojibwe worn by the dancers. And I made jewelry with vintage rosaries to reclaim the harmful history of church-run Native American boarding schools.

“Fashion is such a visual art form,” White said. “You can make statements with it.”

While White's work has garnered attention and been exhibited at Mia and the Walker, her broader mission is to shine a light on other Indigenous designers. That’s why she created the largest annual Indigenous parade and craft market in the Upper Midwest, now in its fourth year. At a time when global brands such as Louis Vuitton, Levis and Minnetonka Moccasins are collaborating with indigenous designers, White reinforces the message that “appreciation is not appropriate.”

At this year's Fashion Night, attendees represented multiple generations and tribes from across the region, including Bad River, Wisconsin and Cheyenne River, South Dakota. The crowd was dressed in bright colors and dense patterns. The room smelled of burning sage.

White had lined up a particularly high-profile model: Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, known for her stunning native-designed wardrobe.

At the podium, Flanagan told the crowd how “guys on the Internet” like to disparage his style, commenting, “That's not how a lieutenant governor dresses.” “But I am a lieutenant governor,” she said. ” And this East how I dress.” The audience roared with applause.

A second career

A month earlier, one of White's Fashion Night designs, a flowing hoop skirt with a colorful diamond pattern, was still made from three cut-out quilts, arranged on a bedspread at her home on the Leech Lake reserve. White had purchased the quilts, featuring the star pattern popular with the Plains tribes, and pieced them together in the round.

White likes to incorporate natural elements with cultural significance, such as birch bark, red willow, and oblong bone or horn beads. Her sewing room is filled with fabrics, so her work tends to spread throughout her house, which once belonged to her paternal grandmother. On a coffee table, she assembled jewelry made from deer huts, cut into sections to resemble miniature tree rings.

White's lifestyle is modest (she drives a Honda with 250,000 miles on the clock), but her vision of Leech Lake is priceless. Although she grew up primarily in the urban areas of Chicago, Milwaukee, Houston, and Minneapolis, she spent her breaks on the reservation near Walker, Minnesota, where her mother's family also lived. “I always wanted to come back,” she said.

In 1992, she did. White spent the next decades raising a family and working for the tribe in administrative roles. But she was always interested in fashion. She was a model and competed in the Miss Teen Minnesota pageant, and before that, she learned beading from her grandmother.

When White was in her 30s, she and her husband, Gerald, took their blended family of seven children on the powwow circuit, wearing regalia they had made. White's beadwork impressed the other dancers, but it was too much work for her to justify selling it.

Instead, more than a decade later, White secured a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, which facilitated a series of fashion shows in 2015 at local galleries, in collaboration with his daughters Lavender Hunt and Sage Davis . This project launched the White's brand, I am Anishinaabewhich was featured in the nation's largest indigenous fashion show, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and collected by the Goldstein Museum of Design at the University of Minnesota.

White discovered a way to make her beadwork more accessible by photographing her designs and having them printed on fabric. The original beads remain a one-of-a-kind work of art. But the photorealistic reproduction, which she transforms into flowing clothing and scarves, can be worn and enjoyed by many people within the Indigenous community and beyond.

Economic capacity

The best way to ensure that clothing and clothing bearing Indigenous imagery is culturally sensitive, White says, is to ensure it was designed by an Indigenous person. “We are confident that creators will not appropriate the sacred or traditional creations they use in ceremonies for commercial purposes,” she said.

Supporting Native designers helps build the community's economic capacity, White added, noting that tribal members often leave the reservation to find employment. (While the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux have profited immensely from gaming operations on their reservation near the Twin Cities, casinos in more remote areas, like Leech Lake, bring in far less revenue.)

Grace Goldtooth, host of this year's Fashion Night, noted that the show not only brings visibility to indigenous artisans, but also to community issues. Goldtooth, executive director of a Lower Sioux community nonprofit focused on Dakota language revitalization, said she appreciates White's gift for uplifting everyone in her orbit.

“If she succeeds, we all succeed,” Goldtooth said. “She makes room for everyone at the table. One of our cultural practices is to be humble and compassionate, and she executes it so well by being compassionate and supportive of the artist .”