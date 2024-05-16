UCLA wins Crosstown Cup against USC in record fashion





With a record point total, UCLA defeated USC in the 2023-24 Crosstown Cup, 120-70. The Bruins won the head-to-head series against the 11-sport rival Trojans and earned their second Crosstown Cup victory in the last three years. “We are very proud of the success our student-athletes have had this season, with two NCAA championships and four conference championships so far. A dominant Crosstown Cup victory only adds to their tremendous year.” , said Alice and Nahum Lainer, UCLA Family Director. Athletics Martin Jarmond. “We’re excited to get some bragging rights while introducing the Big Ten to this all-time great rivalry next season.” Each of the 19 sports in which the UCLA and USC field teams have the opportunity to earn 10 Crosstown Cup points. The 10 points in a sport are awarded to the winner of the greatest number of matches in that sport. If both schools win an equal number of matchups in a sport, the 10 points are shared. Sports that do not feature scheduled head-to-head competition are awarded 10 points for the highest ranking among the two teams in conference championship games. The Bruins earned all 10 points among 11 teams in men's water polo, women's golf, women's cross country, women's soccer, soccer, men's golf, men's tennis, women's tennis, volleyball, men's ball, baseball and women's water polo. Two teams share the 10 points in women's volleyball and men's basketball. UCLA had a 23-14 overall record against USC in head-to-head matchups and won both conference championship games that determined the women's cross country and men's golf point winners. The 120 points recorded by the Bruins matched the highest point total in Crosstown Cup history. USC also totaled 120 points in 2015-16. While the rivalry dates back to the 1920s, the official battle to determine an annual all-sport champion began during the 2001-02 season. With the conclusion of this year's competition, the Bruins have now won nine meetings with the Trojans. Score distribution (UCLA 120, USC 70) UCLA women's golf wins 10 points (1-0) October 12 (Battle for the Bell): UCLA 4, USC 1 UCLA women's cross country wins 10 points October 27 @ Pac-12 Championships UCLA 7th, USC 11th UCLA women's soccer wins 10 points (1-0) November 3 at UCLA UCLA 4, USC 2 Football UCLA wins 10 points (1-0) November 18 at USC UCLA 38, USC 20 UCLA men's water polo wins 10 points (3-1) September 23 at USC UCLA 14, USC 10

October 14 at UCLA UCLA 11, USC 2

November 11 at USC UCLA 10, USC 8 (excluding)

November 18 (MPSF Tournament) USC 13, UCLA 9 Women's Volleyball USC wins 5 points, UCLA wins 5 points (1-1) September 20 at UCLA USC 3, UCLA 2

November 24 at USC UCLA 3, USC 2 USC women's swimming and diving wins 10 points (1-0) February 9 at UCLA USC 164, UCLA 136 USC men's basketball wins 5 points, UCLA wins 5 points (1-1) January 27 at USC UCLA 65, USC 50

February 24 at UCLA USC 62, UCLA 56 USC women's basketball wins 10 points (2-1) December 30 at UCLA UCLA 71, USC 64

Jan. 14 at USC USC 73, UCLA 65

March 8 (Pac-12 Tournament) – USC 80, UCLA 70 USC rowing gains 10 points March 23: USC 3.5, UCLA 3 Baseball UCLA wins 10 points (2-1) March 22 at UCLA USC 15, UCLA 2

March 23 at UCLA UCLA 7, USC 6

March 24 at UCLA UCLA 6, USC 3 UCLA men's tennis wins 10 points (2-0) March 29 at USC UCLA 4, USC 1

April 16 at UCLA UCLA 4, USC 2 UCLA men's volleyball wins by 10 points (3-0) February 29 at USC UCLA 3, USC 0

March 2 at UCLA UCLA 3, USC 1

April 18 at USC (MPSF Championships) UCLA 3, USC 0 UCLA women's tennis wins 10 points (2-0) March 1 at UCLA UCLA 5, USC 2

April 19 at USC UCLA 4, USC 2 UCLA men's golf gains 10 points April 26-28 at Pac-12 Championships UCLA 6th, USC 12th UCLA women's water polo wins 10 points (2-0) April 20 at USC UCLA 7, USC 5

April 27 (MPSF Championships) UCLA 10, USC 4 USC men's track and field wins 10 points April 27 and 28 at USC USC 99, UCLA 60 USC women's track and field wins 10 points April 27 and 28 at USC USC 85, UCLA 74 Beach Volleyball USC wins 10 points (4-3) February 22 (at Outrigger Classic) USC 4, UCLA 1

February 24 (at Outrigger Classic) UCLA 4, USC 1

April 13 (at the Center of Effort Challenge) UCLA 3, USC 2

April 18 at USC USC 4, UCLA 1

April 26 (Pac-12 Championships) UCLA 3, USC 2

April 26 (Pac-12 Championships) USC 3, UCLA 0

May 5 (NCAA Championship) USC 3, UCLA 0

