Fashion
The story behind Doha Fashion Fridays
I grew up in Mumbai, where I worked as a freelance photographer for many years, before moving to Doha in 2014. I was immediately struck by the richness of the Persian Gulf, as well as the gap between the displays of wealth and silent presence. migrant workers. I researched the topic and found that migrant workers make up about 90% of Qatar, or about 1.4 million workers in total. It has become my mission to use my platform as a social documentary photographer to represent this invisible population.
I found myself thinking of ways to accomplish this task. As a foreign woman, accessing restricted construction sites or housing reserved for men seemed difficult, if not impossible. And I wanted to break away from the victim narrative depicting dark images of marginalized communities and instead create a more hopeful way of telling their stories.
It was during this time of reflection that I crossed paths with Khalid Albaih, my next door neighbor, who had also been thinking along the same lines. A renowned political cartoonist, Khalid is of Sudanese origin and grew up in the cultural milieu of Qatar. He observed how the social fabric of Doha had changed over time, with the influx of migrants working at a breakneck pace to create the infrastructure needed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Khalid had the idea of photographing the workers on Friday, their day off. The rest of the week they wear coveralls and uniforms, but on Fridays they gather along the Corniche, Doha's bustling waterfront, to get some fresh air and hang out with their friends, expressing through their fashion. I collaborated with Khalid to create a strong visual language for the project. We launched Doha Fashion Fridays in 2016.
The intention of Doha Fashion Fridays is to challenge stereotypes about migrant workers and move beyond stories that flatten them into invisible, faceless statistics. We want to show them as individuals with hopes, dreams and aspirations to learn more about their backgrounds, the nature of their work, their experiences in Qatar, their lives in their country and their plans for the future. We want to hear them in their own words and see how they express themselves through their personal style.
One day we met a group of very well-dressed young Ethiopian men, all in suits and bow ties. Ali Tulu, 25, wore an all-white suit. He looked particularly happy and beaming. We found out it was his wedding day and he had just performed his Nikkah ceremony over the phone. His wife was back home in her village in Ethiopia. It would have been too expensive to return for the wedding. Instead, he celebrated this day with his friends on the Corniche. I felt honored to be his official wedding photographer and shared the photos with him to send home. These are the kinds of stories we have had the privilege of telling.
Over the next few years, Khalid and I would go to the Corniche on Fridays (skipping the brutal summer months) to meet more interesting characters and learn their stories. Khalid speaks Arabic and I speak Hindi and a few other South Asian languages. Between the two of us, we were able to communicate with almost everyone. It would always touch me to meet women who worked as nannies here in Doha, while leaving behind their own children to be raised by other family members.
We have made hundreds of photographs and created a body of work that brings together people from Nepal, South Sudan, Pakistan, Nigeria and Kenya, working in construction, restoration, education and care. children, to name just a few sectors. We share the images via our Instagram channel @dohafashionfridays because we wanted to reach the widest possible audience. Our work traveled to St. Petersburg, Russia for the Contemporary Art Qatar exhibition and to New York for another exhibition called Kafala: Migrant Labor in the Arabian Peninsula. We are currently working on a book about the photographs with the same goal we started with: to create more dialogue around migrant culture in the region.
