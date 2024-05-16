“False heiress” Anna Sorokin takes advantage of her court appearance to organize a fashion show promoting a client





Anna Sorokin, a convicted con artist, took advantage of her final court appearance by new York to promote a client of her fashion PR firm, by showing off a custom outfit with her ankle monitor. The so-called “fake heiress,” also known as Anna Delvey, arrived in immigration court Thursday wearing an ensemble designed by SHAO New York, a brand represented by the public relations consultancy by Sorokin, OutLaw Agency. OutLaw alerted Page six Earlier this week, Sorokin reportedly took advantage of the opportunity for what she described as a first-ever “court appearance as a fashion presentation,” and provided the outlet with sketches of the costume she would wear, as well as her name mandated by the court. ankle monitor. CONVICTED ARTIST ANNA SOROKIN RELEASES ONE WHILE UNDER HOME ASSIGNMENT Page Six also noted that OutLaw, which Sorokin launched with fashion journalist Kelly Cutrone, previously hosted a fashion show for SHAO New York during last year's Fashion Week on the roof of Sorokin's apartment in the East Village, where the fraudster was under house arrest. Sorokin's attorney, John Sandweg, told FOX Business in an email that the Board of Immigration Appeals granted his client's appeal of his release conditions last month and sent the case back to court of immigration for the rest of the procedure. He said she was in court Thursday for a status conference to discuss the board's decision and plan a review of her release conditions. ELIZABETH HOLMES HAS MORE TIME CUT OFF HER SENTENCE Sorokin spent years posing as the rich daughter of a German diplomat . She had a fake fortune of 60 million euros and was present on the New York social scene for years before her scheme was foiled, having defrauded major financial institutions, banks, hotels and individuals for a total of $275,000. Sorokin was convicted in 2019 of theft of services and theft. She was released in early 2021 after serving only three years of her four-to-12-year sentence, but was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement a few weeks later. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE Sorokin was released from prison on $10,000 bail in October 2022 and must remain under home confinement for 24 hours with electrical monitoring and no access to social media, according to the terms of her release. FOX News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

