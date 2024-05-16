Key Lessons from Glam-Aholic Lifestyle and Milano Di Rouge, Two Black-Owned Fashion Brands with Over $100 Million in Combined Sales





The fashion world is witnessing the rise of two major Black-owned brands: Glam-Aholic Lifestyle and Milano Di Rouge. It's not just about selling style; it's about inspiring and empowering people. Founded by Mia Ray and Milan Harris respectively, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle and Milano Di Rouge have carved their own paths to success. Their journeys bear witness to their resilience, creativity and unfailing determination. Glam-Aholic Lifestyle reportedly achieved impressive sales of over $50 million, while Milan Di Red claims sales exceeding $70 million. This remarkable achievement proves that diversity and authenticity are more than just passing trends; they are the cornerstone of lasting success in the fashion industry. Mia Ray According to Mia, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle is not just a brand; it's a movement. Since its inception 14 years ago, its vision of affordable luxury has resonated with women from all walks of life. Starting with a fashion and lifestyle blog, Mia built a community of loyal followers, leveraging the power of social media to showcase her designs and connect with her audience. Her Instagram Live products have become legendary, creating a sense of excitement and urgency that has taken Glam-Aholic Lifestyle to new heights. Milan Harris Likewise, Milano Di Rouge by Milan Harris is a testament to the power of authenticity and representation. Rejecting the conventional approach of naming the brand after himself, Milan created Milano, a name that embodies his creative vision and entrepreneurial spirit. Through social media, she connected with celebrities and influencers, showcasing her designs and celebrating diversity. Its commitment to authenticity and community has created a loyal following that sees Milano as more than just a brand but as a reflection of itself. Challenges and lessons learned Both women faced challenges on their journey to success. From navigating the complexities of the fashion industry to overcoming financial obstacles, they encountered obstacles at every turn. Yet they persisted, learning and evolving with each setback. Their stories are a reminder that success is not just about the destination, but also about taking the journey, one step at a time. One of the key lessons from Mia and Milan's stories is the importance of authenticity. Mia designs clothes that she would wear herself, ensuring that each piece reflects her personal style and values. Milan, meanwhile, celebrates diversity and representation, showcasing real people of all body shapes wearing its designs. This authenticity resonated with their audience, fostering a sense of connection and loyalty that transcends simple consumerism. Another lesson is the power of community and empowerment. Both Mia and Milan strive to uplift those around them, whether by sharing stories of resilience or supporting social impact initiatives. They understand that success is not only measured by financial gains, but also by the impact one has on others. As Mia and Milan continue to chart their path, they offer words of wisdom to aspiring entrepreneurs. Let go of negative thoughts and negative people, embrace uncertainty and don't be afraid to fail. Every setback is an opportunity to learn and grow. With unwavering determination and a commitment to authenticity and empowerment, anything is possible.

