Nicole Richie inspires us with summer style in a green cutout dress





We've been drooling over spring summer fashion trends since they debuted on designer runways in September last year. But now that the nice weather has finally arrived (it took a while…), we're suddenly having a hard time knowing what exactly to wear to get ready each morning. That's the problem with British spring, it may seem sunny but you're better off leaving the house with a padded jacket or trench coat in hand, just in case. And if you brave the weather barefoot in your walking sandals, you'll wish you had your moccasins instead. Or vice versa! So, as usual, we're looking to our favorite celebrities for style inspiration. From Sophie Turner rocking the buttery yellow trend to Anya Taylor-Joy delivering prairie princess vibes in the cottagecore era, it's Nicole Richie's latest cut that's really got our attention. Nic took to Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a stunning olive green Christopher Esber maxi dress. The sleeveless style featured a crew-neck, t-shirt silhouette that gave it an easy, casual feel. However, a cutout at the waist with ruching added extra interest and was embellished with three crystals, an iconic sartorial detail for the designer. Yes, consider this official advice: cutout dresses aren't going anywhere this season. Nicole's followers loved the look and wrote in the comments section: The dress

This color on you is perfect

stunning

I love the outfit

Perfectionnnnn If you want to steal her style, we've scoured the high streets for similar styles to shop now. No need to thank us! Shop similar green cutout dresses now: Nobody's Child Green Lianne Cutout Midi Dress This Nobody's Child style features revealing, concealed drawstring adjustable cutouts on each hip. Cos open-back knit midi dress Cos's cutout dress features a large cutout in the back. But don't worry, a thick horizontal strap means wearing a bra is still an option! Only Ruched Cutout Midi Dress Available up to size 20, this Only dress features the same side cutouts and ruched details as its designer double. Farm Rio Green Leaf Cutout Midi Dress Farm Rio can do no wrong in our eyes, and this cutout dress adorned with green leaf motifs is proof. Love! Follow Alexandria on Instagram. Related Stories Alexandria Dale is a digital fashion editor at Cosmopolitan & . Covering everything from interesting things to know to the latest fashion news, there's nothing she loves more than finding a dupe of a must-have designer item. In addition to discovering new brands, she is passionate about setting trends that are definitely worth investing in. Having worked in fashion journalism for six years, she has experience across digital and print publications including Glamor and Ok!

