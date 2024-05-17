Fashion
Get shorts on Puma, HRX and more with a minimum of 30% off
As the temperature rises and the days get longer, it's time to revamp your wardrobe for the season of sunny adventures. And what better way to do it than with fabulous shorts? Whether you're getting ready for an outdoor workout, a stroll on the beach, or a casual outing with friends, the right shorts can elevate your summer style game effortlessly. And guess what? We've got just what you need to make your summer wardrobe dreams come true, a minimum of 30% off a great selection of shorts from top brands like Puma, HRX and more. So sit back, relax, and let's explore this season's must-have shorts.
1. The Indian Garage Co Men’s Blue Slim Fit Denim Shorts
Discount: 66% | Price: 594 | MRP.: 1749 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Elevate your casual outfit with these classic blue denim shorts. Crafted to perfection, these slim fit shorts offer both style and comfort, making them a versatile addition to your wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Mid-rise
- Above the knee
- Buttoned closure
- Plain pattern
- Five pockets
2. HRX By Hrithik Roshan Men’s Solid Running Sports Shorts
Discount: 55% | Price: 674 | MRP.: 1499 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Improve your fitness with these stylish black sports shorts from HRX. Designed for peak performance, these shorts offer a comfortable fit and functional features to keep you going during your workouts.
Main characteristics:
- Regular fit
- Mid-rise
- Above the knee
- Drawstring closure
- Plain pattern
- Three pockets
3. The Indian Garage Co Men's Blue Slim Fit Denim Shorts
Discount: 68% | Price: 559 | MRP: 1749 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Embrace the casual charm of these blue denim shorts. With a slim fit and classic design, these shorts are perfect for creating effortlessly stylish casual looks.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Mid-rise
- Knee length
- Zipper closure
- Plain pattern
- Four pockets
4. HIGHLANDER Men’s Beige Mid-Rise Cotton Cargo Shorts
Discount: 1600 | Price: 799 | MRP: 2399 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Stay cool and comfortable in these beige cargo shorts from HIGHLANDER. Featuring a multitude of pockets and a practical design, these shorts are perfect for your outdoor escapades.
Main characteristics:
- Regular fit
- Mid-rise
- Knee length
- Drawstring closure
- Plain pattern
- Six pockets
5. The Indian Garage Co Men’s Regular Slim Fit Gray Animal Print Shorts
Discount: 59% | Price: 655 | MRP: 1599 | Rating: 4 stars out of 5
Make a statement with these gray animal print shorts. Designed for comfort and style, these slim shorts will turn heads wherever you go.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Mid-rise
- Above the knee
- Buttoned closure
- Animal print pattern
- Four pockets
6. Puma Men's Navy Mid-Rise Durable Workout or Sports Shorts
Discount: 30% | Price: 1049 | MRP: 1499 | Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Elevate your workouts with these high-tech navy sports shorts from Puma. Designed with innovative moisture-wicking technologies, these shorts keep you dry and comfortable during intense training sessions.
Main characteristics:
- Regular fit
- Mid-rise
- Above the knee
- Pull-on closure
- Plain pattern
- Two pockets
7. The Indian Garage Co Men’s Rust Slim Fit Cotton Chino Shorts
Discount: 68% | Price: 511 | MRP: 1599 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with these rust chino shorts. Made from a soft cotton fabric, these slim shorts offer both style and comfort for your casual outings.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Mid-rise
- Above the knee
- Buttoned closure
- Plain pattern
- Five pockets
8. The Indian Garage Co-Men Floral Print Denim Shorts
Discount: 76% | Price: 551 | MRP: 2299 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Embrace the floral trend with these stylish denim shorts. Perfect for casual outings or a day at the beach, these shorts offer both style and comfort.
Main characteristics:
- Floral print pattern
- Mid-rise waist with drawstring closure
- Four pockets for convenience
- Made from a blend of cotton, polyester and lycra for durability and stretch
9. The Indian Garage Co – Men’s Blue Printed Lounge Shorts
Discount: 64% | Price: 467 | MRP: 1299 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Relax in style with these blue printed shorts. Made from premium fabric, these shorts provide unparalleled comfort for all-day wear.
Main characteristics:
- Printed design for a trendy look
- Mid-rise waist with interior elastic waistband and drawstring closure
- Ideal for loungewear or casual outings
- Made from soft, breathable cotton fabric
10. HRX By Hrithik Roshan – Regular Fit Casual Shorts for Men
Discount: 58% | Price: 419 | MRP: 999 | Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Elevate your casual look with these classic blue shorts from HRX by Hrithik Roshan. Designed for comfort and style, these shorts are a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- Solid design for versatile style
- Regular fit with drawstring closure
- Two pockets to store essentials
- Made from a cotton and polyester blend for durability
11. HRX By Hrithik Roshan – Men’s Quick Dry Workout Shorts
Discount: 59% | Price: 573 | MRP.: 1399 | Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars
Stay cool and comfortable during your workouts with these quick-drying training shorts from HRX. Designed with moisture-wicking technology, these shorts keep you dry and comfortable throughout your workout.
Main characteristics:
- Robust design with quick-drying technology
- Regular fit with drawstring closure
- Four pockets for convenience
- Made from high quality polyester fabric
12. Highlander – Men's Conversational Olive Print Mid-Rise Chino Shorts
Discount: 55% | Price: 652 | MRP.: 1449 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Make a style statement with these conversational printed chino shorts from Highlander. With a slim fit and an eye-catching print, these shorts are perfect for adding a pop of color to your summer wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- Conversational print for a unique look
- Slim fit with buttoned closure
- Four pockets to store essentials
- Made from breathable cotton fabric
13. Highlander – Men’s Black Cotton Shorts
Discount: 47% | Price: 423 | MRP: 799 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Keep it classic with these black cotton shorts from Highlander. Versatile and comfortable, these shorts are an essential addition to any man's wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- Solid design for timeless appeal
- Regular fit with drawstring closure
- Two pockets to store essentials
- Made from a cotton and polyester blend for durability
14. Highlander – Men's Slim Fit Plain White Chino Shorts
Discount: 48% | Price: 649 | MRP: 1249 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Step out in style with these white slim chino shorts from Highlander. Perfect for casual and semi-formal occasions, these shorts offer an elegant and refined look.
Main characteristics:
- A solid design for a sophisticated look
- Slim fit with buttoned closure
- Four pockets for convenience
- Made from a cotton and lycra blend for added stretch
Ready to upgrade your summer style? With summer just around the corner, there's no better time to update your wardrobe with the latest fashion trends. men's fashion. Whether you prefer classic styles or bold prints, there is a short for every taste and preference. From classic denim to sports essentials, we have something for every style and occasion. Get a minimum of 30% off on a great range of shorts from top brands like Puma, HRX and more. Head over now and check out these amazing deals before they're gone. Shop now on Myntra.
