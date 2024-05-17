Transgender girl discriminated against over Mississippi school's dress code, ACLU says





JACKSON, Miss. (AP) A transgender girl from the Mississippi Gulf Coast who wanted to wear a dress to a regional music event faced discrimination when her school insisted she follow a dress code based on her sex assigned at birth, according to a new civilian. complaint for rights. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Mississippi want the Harrison County School District to get rid of its gender distinctions in the dress code and stop enforcing the rules in a discriminatory manner to regard for girls, according to an administrative complaint filed Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights. The ACLU claims the district's dress code violates Title IX, the 1972 law originally passed to protect women's rights. The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any educational program or activity receiving federal funds. The district's rule that students' clothing must match their sex assigned at birth was added to the dress code policy relatively recently, in July 2023. The district did not immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment Thursday. The complaint was filed Wednesday on behalf of a woman and her daughter, a 16-year-old student at Harrison Central High School. According to the complaint, the school principal told the transgender girl that she could not represent our school dressed like that by wearing a dress at the group event, and threatened the student with suspension from school. school. Despite calls to participate, she was told to ask her mother to bring boy's clothes or she would be excluded from the event, according to the complaint. The transgender teens' story is emblematic of other girls in the Harrison County School District who have complained about the discriminatory dress code and hostile learning environment for LGBTQ+ students, McKenna Raney-Gray said. attorney for the LGBTQ Justice Project at the ACLU of Mississippi. The complaint also wants the Office for Civil Rights to investigate the district focusing on Title IX discrimination. The girl's mother said she was deeply concerned about the district's practices. Transgender and gender non-conforming students should not be forced to choose between participating in school events or remaining true to their gender identity, the mother said.

