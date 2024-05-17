St. Paul Elementary School Students Host Eco-Friendly Fashion Show to Promote Recycling





St. Paul Elementary School held a fashion show to promote recycling, showcasing the creative reuse of fabric, paper and second-hand items.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Florida. We've all been guilty of buying items and then throwing them away. However, students at St. Paul Elementary School recently presented a creative solution: a fashion show highlighting how to recycle used items. James Birr explained: “Today we are raising awareness of how to recycle different products, particularly fabrics, as well as paper and thrift items, turning them into new, more efficient products. » The statistics are staggering. Only 9% of all plastic is recycled and 80% of ocean plastic pollution comes from land-based sources. Additionally, 40% of plastic is only used once. Reusing single-use plastics and fabrics can have a significant impact on the environment. Laura Bunker emphasized: “We try to teach students that their choices matter. Fast fashion has a significant environmental impact due to the plastic and waste involved. We want to inspire creativity and environmental responsibility.” This fashion show is part of a broader green initiative to reduce waste. Kim Rookey noted, “It started with Beaches Go Green, a non-profit organization. St. Paul is the youngest chapter in the area. » Beaches Go Green focuses on raising awareness and educating people about waste generation and its impact on the planet, particularly single-use items and plastic pollution in the oceans. They strive to make complex environmental issues understandable, encouraging everyone to make positive changes. The organization brought energy and enthusiasm to this local event in Jacksonville Beach. Katie Rookey shared, “I live by the beach and love helping the ocean. I love going to the beach and think it's important to educate others on how to protect it.”

