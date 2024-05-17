Mixed opinions on new dress code in Leavenworth schools





LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth County students and parents are familiarizing themselves with a dress code that goes into effect this fall. Leavenworth Unified School District school board members made a decision Monday night that doesn't sit well with everyone. The board approved new dress code guidelines, allowing items that were previously considered unacceptable in many school districts. Leavenworth schools will soon allow students to attend classes in pajama pants, sleeveless t-shirts (sometimes called muscle shirts) are also approved now, as well as bandanas. Missouri AG demands accountability after Kansas City tweet about Harrison Butker

A school district member mentioned ties to bandana gang culture. Danielle Wells, vice president of the school board, said she sees pajama pants everywhere. “A lot of the workforce is working from home in pajama pants and in many places that is perfectly acceptable,” Wells said. “I do not like it. Personally, I don't do it. Leavenworth Schools Superintendent Kellen Adams sent a statement to FOX4 saying, “Working with our building administrators, our goal is to remove barriers to attendance, while continuing to restrict behaviors or actions considered as distractions in the learning environment. » FOX4 spoke with parents outside Anthony Elementary School. Some say students should wear whatever makes them comfortable. Liz McGuire disagrees, saying her kids won't dress that way. Kansas News: Headlines from Wichita, Topeka and the Sunflower State

“I’m more of a modest dresser for myself and my kids,” she said. “It sends a message, but to each their own. I think a more conservative approach to schooling is more appropriate. Court rejects parents' attempt to remove their children from LGBTQ-inclusive reading assignments

The new manual and these dress code changes were approved by a slim margin of 4 to 3. Some parent comments online took issue with the school district's decision, accusing board members of lowering standards so unacceptable. The change takes effect with the new school year in August.



