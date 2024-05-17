The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns for the first time since 2018





The Victoria's Secret Angels are dusting off their wings for the resumption of their annual show. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will return in the fall for the first time since 2018. We've read the comments and heard you. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love: the glamour, the runway, the wings, musical entertainment and so much more. Stay tuned, it only gets more iconic from here, Victoria's Secret captioned an Instagram video announcing the news. The video showed a phone message to The VS Squad that said Models on the Runway! and pack your wings. “We are back!” reads a response text. The video featured Candice Swanepoel, model and iconic face of the series. L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secrets, canceled the show in 2019 and it hasn't returned since. At the time, the brand was criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusiveness in terms of size. Ratings also fell. Between 2016 and 2018, the show lost more than half of its audience, according to The Associated Press. When the show's cancellation was announced, netizens praised others in the industry, such as Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show, for its performance. Honestly, after watching Rihanna's SavageXFenty show and seeing the diversity of skin tones, shapes, ethnicities and the actual level of performance, I wasn't even planning on watching the Victoria's Secret show, said one user X whose name is only listed as Tee. Although Victorias Secret hasn't provided many details on what to expect for the 2024 show, it does hint at a renewed vision. The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers demand in glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings and entertainment, all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today today, Victoria's Secret said in a statement to Scripps News. . We're excited to share a female-led articulation of this iconic property later this year! Besides Swanepoel, models like Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio were fashion show regulars. The shows also featured performances from artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. There's no word yet on models or artists this year.

