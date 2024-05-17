'90s Fashion Celebrated at Tacoma's Scorpio Rising





Vintage stores like Tacoma's Scorpio Rising are like time machines for fans of '90s fashion #k5evening

TACOMA, Washington. It's a weekday afternoon, after school, Scorpio Ascendant and children rummage through the shelves looking for treasures from another era. Owner Cheree Swain sees them trying on blue denim jackets, plaid flannel skirts and crop tops. “The ’90s will never go away,” she said. Nostalgia for the '90s has never been greater, especially among a generation that missed that decade. “I love that it’s kind of a mix of so many different periods mixed together,” said Anela Brown, who likes to take inspiration from punk fashion icon Vivian Westwood. Brown wears a 60s plaid pleated skirt with a 90s corset over a Bebe shirt and vintage Tripp bondage jacket.

“That’s my favorite thing about fashion is that you can really tell people who you are without having to say anything,” Brown said. “Today I'm wearing an outfit inspired by Kurt Cobain's '90s style,” said Isaiah Brooks, who wears vans, distressed jeans and a dark, fuzzy mohair cardigan over a faded T-shirt. all topped off with a trucker cap and lots of jewelry.

“The '90s weren't really about formal wear or button-ups,” Brooks said. “It was more about being casual and comfortable in those days.” “I think after the ’80s, people really wanted to start wearing sustainable clothing,” Swain said. “So they started saving. And they would see bands like Nirvana wearing second-hand clothes and they looked cool, so people were like, 'I want to look like that!'” Brooks is back wearing a BMX style long sleeve printed shirt with cargo pants. And Brown is now wearing a hip hop R&B style outfit with a Gap bucket hat, an Animaniacs t-shirt, a 90s leather jacket and skate pants. The 90s have never looked so good. “I feel very cool,” Brown laughed. The KING 5 evening celebrates the North-West. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, InstagramE-mail. RELATED: Seattle Became the Epicenter of Rock Music in the Raucous '90s and It Wrecked It RELATED: Major Northwest News Events That Shaped the 1990s

