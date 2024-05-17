What Flight Attendants Really Think About Airline Dress Codes

Summary Strike a good balance between comfort and professionalism when choosing your airplane attire so that you are respectful to other passengers and crew.

Remember that airlines have dress codes in place to maintain company image and respect for other people sharing the flight.

If your attire is questioned, politely follow the crew's instructions to avoid being denied boarding and be mindful of cultural differences.







Oh, airplane dress code drama. From barely dressed passengers being escorted off the plane to trying to crack the code on what to wear to get a free upgrade – or at least treat yourself to a free drink – the subject of what to wear on a plane is always fun and sometimes controversial. . Whether your goal is to be comfortable, stylish, or to push the boundaries of what's appropriate and allowed, the perspective of someone who flies for a living offers plenty of insight.

I strive to strike a good balance between comfort and professionalism – no pajamas but no suits either. If I get that first class seat, I want to look like I half belong there. I've always wondered what flight attendants think about passenger behavior and, in particular, what they think and feel about what people wear – or don't wear – on a plane. So I was excited to be able to take a look. in the mind of veteran flight attendant Patricia Green, who graciously answered some of our most burning questions about airline dress code policies.





Dressing inappropriately on a plane probably won't get you on the no-fly list, but love the rules or hate the rules, even the best airlines have dress codes, and here's what a stewardess air has to say about them.





Why a dress code, anyway?

Sometimes the rules are confusing. Most airlines maintain dress codes, although they vary by carrier and the language is often buried on the airline's website or ticket contract. The language isn't always clear either, such as “No offensive clothing,” which leaves a lot to interpretation.





It seems like every time we turn around, someone is making headlines regarding an airline dress code violation, like the former Miss Universe and model. Olivia Culpo, who hit the headlines in 2022 for confronting American Airlines over her outfit (bike shorts and sports bra with a sweater).

Our expert flight attendant pointed out: “It used to be that if you dressed smartly you were more likely to get an upgrade, probably not so much anymore. I think the airlines prefer some sort of dress code that is simply irrelevant. respect towards other passengers and crew.

As for what the dress code says? “No one really wants to see people half-dressed on a plane and of course airlines have very strict rules about branding so they don't want to be seen in a bad light.”

Have you ever had to deal with dress code violations?

Most dress code violations are reported during the boarding process, before the flight attendant sees the passengers.

Shutterstock Cheerful flight attendants having fun on a plane





Green says she has never had to deal with this type of situation personally, noting, “I worked for a major airline on international routes and we transported a lot of business people. I imagine it might be a completely different case on low-cost charter flights. to vacation destinations.

Green admitted that she sometimes had to intervene, saying, “If I saw something that didn't seem right, I would politely and discreetly ask them to cover up or give them a blanket to cover themselves with.”

How to Dress Appropriately and Comfortably for a Flight

An expert weighs in on what to wear

Shutterstock Woman standing in front of flight arrival times at airport

Green suggests casual, smart clothing, nothing too tight or uncomfortable; “Also remember that the onboard air conditioning gets quite cold, especially on long-haul flights.”





The flight attendant also shares her personal clothing choices on board when traveling for leisure.

“Personally, I wear black clothes because you know your meal or drink on board will probably splash on you. I wear loose pants, a black jersey top (comfortable) and a loose cardigan or jacket for extra warmth and comfortable flat shoes. I also carry a scarf/pashmina in my bag in case I get cold.”

Green also says she considers safety and what is practical in an emergency, such as not wearing synthetic fabrics, which stick to the skin during a fire, and practical, comfortable shoes that would hold up well in a fire. emergency evacuation, adding: “I always think about my personal safety when boarding an aircraft.

What should passengers not wear?

Tip: Save the bikini for the beach

A woman dressed in cute printed sportswear meditating