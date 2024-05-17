Fashion
What Flight Attendants Really Think About Airline Dress Codes
Summary
- Strike a good balance between comfort and professionalism when choosing your airplane attire so that you are respectful to other passengers and crew.
- Remember that airlines have dress codes in place to maintain company image and respect for other people sharing the flight.
- If your attire is questioned, politely follow the crew's instructions to avoid being denied boarding and be mindful of cultural differences.
Oh, airplane dress code drama. From barely dressed passengers being escorted off the plane to trying to crack the code on what to wear to get a free upgrade – or at least treat yourself to a free drink – the subject of what to wear on a plane is always fun and sometimes controversial. . Whether your goal is to be comfortable, stylish, or to push the boundaries of what's appropriate and allowed, the perspective of someone who flies for a living offers plenty of insight.
I strive to strike a good balance between comfort and professionalism – no pajamas but no suits either. If I get that first class seat, I want to look like I half belong there. I've always wondered what flight attendants think about passenger behavior and, in particular, what they think and feel about what people wear – or don't wear – on a plane. So I was excited to be able to take a look. in the mind of veteran flight attendant Patricia Green, who graciously answered some of our most burning questions about airline dress code policies.
Dressing inappropriately on a plane probably won't get you on the no-fly list, but love the rules or hate the rules, even the best airlines have dress codes, and here's what a stewardess air has to say about them.
Why a dress code, anyway?
With all the online comments and negative reactions on social media, it is important that passengers understand why there are rules.
Solo traveler standing in airport lounge while holding laptop
Sometimes the rules are confusing. Most airlines maintain dress codes, although they vary by carrier and the language is often buried on the airline's website or ticket contract. The language isn't always clear either, such as “No offensive clothing,” which leaves a lot to interpretation.
It seems like every time we turn around, someone is making headlines regarding an airline dress code violation, like the former Miss Universe and model. Olivia Culpo, who hit the headlines in 2022 for confronting American Airlines over her outfit (bike shorts and sports bra with a sweater).
Our expert flight attendant pointed out: “It used to be that if you dressed smartly you were more likely to get an upgrade, probably not so much anymore. I think the airlines prefer some sort of dress code that is simply irrelevant. respect towards other passengers and crew.
As for what the dress code says? “No one really wants to see people half-dressed on a plane and of course airlines have very strict rules about branding so they don't want to be seen in a bad light.”
Have you ever had to deal with dress code violations?
Most dress code violations are reported during the boarding process, before the flight attendant sees the passengers.
Cheerful flight attendants having fun on a plane
Green says she has never had to deal with this type of situation personally, noting, “I worked for a major airline on international routes and we transported a lot of business people. I imagine it might be a completely different case on low-cost charter flights. to vacation destinations.
Green admitted that she sometimes had to intervene, saying, “If I saw something that didn't seem right, I would politely and discreetly ask them to cover up or give them a blanket to cover themselves with.”
How to Dress Appropriately and Comfortably for a Flight
An expert weighs in on what to wear
Woman standing in front of flight arrival times at airport
Green suggests casual, smart clothing, nothing too tight or uncomfortable; “Also remember that the onboard air conditioning gets quite cold, especially on long-haul flights.”
The flight attendant also shares her personal clothing choices on board when traveling for leisure.
“Personally, I wear black clothes because you know your meal or drink on board will probably splash on you. I wear loose pants, a black jersey top (comfortable) and a loose cardigan or jacket for extra warmth and comfortable flat shoes. I also carry a scarf/pashmina in my bag in case I get cold.”
Green also says she considers safety and what is practical in an emergency, such as not wearing synthetic fabrics, which stick to the skin during a fire, and practical, comfortable shoes that would hold up well in a fire. emergency evacuation, adding: “I always think about my personal safety when boarding an aircraft.
What should passengers not wear?
Tip: Save the bikini for the beach
A woman dressed in cute printed sportswear meditating
“I think the worst thing to see would be a bikini top,” Green explained. “You shouldn't dress to go to the beach on a plane, it's just inappropriate.” She goes on to say that she occasionally sees short shorts, tiny skirts, and revealing tops, and that this type of attire is not only appropriate on a plane, but problematic in an emergency.
Referring to the escape slide that passengers exit in an emergency, Green says: “There's fabric at the bottom of the slide that slows you down and without fabric on your skin you can get a painful abrasion.” »
However, cabin crew make it a point to deal tactfully with any questionable travel attire. “We try not to draw attention to the situation,” the flight attendant explained, adding that she would discreetly ask a scantily clad passenger if he had a jacket or hand him a blanket and hope that he “gets it”.
Also, the less skin is visible, the less likely it will touch potentially germy surfaces on the plane (and there are a lot of dirty places on a plane).
What not to do if you are approached about your attire
Here's what to do if clothes don't meet airline standards
Flight attendant showing safety protocols
“You just have to comply, it’s that simple,” Green says firmly. “If you act on this and make a fuss, not only will you make the situation worse, but you may also be denied boarding. Additionally, as a passenger, you must always follow the instructions of the crew. It “It's illegal not to do so and if we're still on the ground we can remove you from the plane.”
Ultimately, Green advises passengers to dress for the weather and keep cultural differences in mind. “I spend a lot of time in the Middle East, I will always dress according to the culture. I think respect for others is important.”
Strive to balance wearing comfortable outfits on the plane with respectful, covered pieces that won't put your vacation at risk, and flying will be a better experience for everyone!
|
