DUCA DEL COSMA WINS AWARDS FROM MAJOR GOLF MEDIA





New for 2024, the remarkable DAVANTI shoe has been credited with four leading golf media awards. The stunning ALESI women's shoe has been selected by Golf Monthly for the coveted Editor's Choice Award. Italian luxury golf shoe brand Duca del Cosma wins major golf media awards -Remarkable DAVANTI men's shoes recognized by four media titles around the world- We are absolutely thrilled to see the DAVANTI style receive so much praise and high-level recognition in what is always an extremely competitive category. » — Frank van Wezel, president of Duca del Cosma BREUKELEN, NETHERLANDS, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Italian luxury golf fashion brand Duke of Cosma has seen seven of its premium handcrafted golf shoes featured in the coveted Best Of and Editors Choice Awards lists from leading golf media publications and websites in the US and UK. New for 2024, striking IN FRONT The shoe has received the most attention as it has been credited with four awards from some of golf's most respected writers. Golf Digest Americas' #1 golf magazine featured the style in its prestigious Best Men's Golf Shoe of 2024 category, while the shoe was also selected by a team of experts in UK titles Golf Monthly, Todays Golfer and received the coveted Editors Choice Award. In a recent review, Dan Parker, editor of Golf Monthly, said: The DAVANTI is certainly a bold statement, but it sets itself apart from many other spikeless shoes thanks to its appearance, quality and attention to detail and know-how that goes into the manufacturing of each pair. We are absolutely delighted to see the DAVANTI style receive so much praise and high-level recognition in what is always an extremely competitive category, said Frank van Wezel, President of Duca del Cosma. “This is a huge testament to our product team who applied incredible attention to detail and the most advanced golf shoe technologies to deliver superior traction and dynamic stability, as well as all-day comfort right out of the gate out of the box,” he added. The POSITANO sporty and BERNARDO spiked shoes were among the brand's two other models featured in the Golf Digest showcase, as well as MyGolfSpys rankings of the best spikeless golf shoes and best spiked golf shoes of 2024 respectively. Three super dynamic models from the brand's uncompromising women's collection were selected for Golf Digest's shortlist of the best women's golf shoes of 2024. They were the versatile GIORDANA, sleek OLIVERA and spiked AVANTI styles offering optimal performance and unmatched style in abundance. Describing the GIORDANA shoe, Golf Digest said: The GIORDANA has a functional cupsole with a sleek design. No tip will be the envy of those on or off the course. The contemporary ALESI The shoe was chosen by Golf Monthly for an Editors Choice award, with editor Alison Root describing it in a recent review as: A chic design that offers comfort, along with impressive grip and stability, this model ticks all boxes. Duca del Cosma was founded in Italy in 2004 by Baldovino Mattiazzo, who still designs distinctive collections for men and women golfers. Since 2016, the business has been reinvigorated by Frank van Wezel and his wife Caroline to now see its shoes sold in over 40 different countries around the world. The global brand operates from four offices around the world: in the Netherlands (head office), USA, UK and South Africa. For more information on Duca del Cosma and its award-winning shoes, visit www.ducadelcosma.com.

