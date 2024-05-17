Fashion
I Tested 5 Abercrombie Summer Dresses to See Which I Loved (and Which I Didn't)
Abercrombie & Fitch has stepped up its game over the past couple of years, and I find myself ordering from them more than ever lately. Their dresses, in particular, has really impressed me these days. There are many great options for weddings, events and casual wear. If you want to check them out before spring and summer, I purchased five Abercrombie dresses to review for you and they start at just $26 (on sale!).
Curious if they fit true to size, are comfortable, or are even worth it? Scroll below to check out my review and see what other customers have to say about them.
Rating: 2.5/5 stars
My minds: I think the concept of this cocktail dress is beautiful, but personally, it's not. love the fit on my body. The backless would look good on others, but for me it's totally out of my comfort zone, you absolutely can't wear a bra with it!
I also find that the material sticks to areas I don't want () and is slightly transparent. However, I love the draped detail on the belly and the fun slit!
I wouldn't size down per se, but I just know that it hugs the body.
Promising results: “I really loved this dress!” writes one reviewer. They praise “the color,” “the cut,” and “the design.” As a “newly postpartum mom,” they find it “so flattering.”
Rating: 4.5/5 stars
My minds: I'm a big fan of Abercrombie's “Emerson” dresses, and this one is no exception. I love the midi length, the puffed sleeves (although they might not be to some people's taste) and the flattering ruched detailing on the bodice.
Something about this fit is so comfortable for me that I can't get enough of the square neckline and flowy silhouette (you'll see a trend with the other styles I've purchased).
This style is super elegant and feminine, making it the perfect choice for spring and summer weddings and other bridal events. As for sizing, I recommend sticking to size or even sizing down if you are between sizes.
Promising results: “The quality of the dress is excellent!” shared a customer. They added that it was “well built”, which I completely agree with. Having “a larger chest,” they confirmed that the back was “more stretchy where needed.”
Rating: 4/5 stars
My minds: Another Emerson style (I told you I loved them) and this one was just as impressive as the other. However, I gave half a star less only because it seemed a little short on me, so I should definitely wear biker shorts underneath to be safe.
But hey, this color is dreamy, isn't it? You can't go wrong with a red dress. I love wearing the off-the-shoulder sleeves with this dress, it gives a playful silhouette.
The sizing situation is the same as the previous one; There's no need to size up or down unless you're between sizes (or prefer a very slim fit, which you can get away with here).
Promising results: One happy customer gave this dress a five-star rating, calling it “super cute” and confirming that it “fits great” and I'm with them on that!
Rating: 3/5 stars
My minds: The color of this cocktail dress is breathtaking, but the style just isn't for me. I don't feel 100% comfortable in this particular model, with its side cutouts and pleats.
Something about the start of the A-line makes this dress look baggy in the middle, in my opinion. The band also feels unusually tight, which another reviewer also noted.
However, my friend also has this dress in a different color, and I think it's beautiful! Plus, I love how light and airy it is.
Promising results: One person gave it a five-star rating for being “cute,” but also said the “cutout didn't look good on them” despite it being a “gorgeous dress.”
Rating: 5/5 stars
My minds: I absolutely love this dress, another Emerson style cocktail dress (shocking). I actually own it in black as well, and it's my go-to for most events and parties.
Honestly, I think it's the most flattering dress I own, thanks to the micro-pleated ruching, slightly puffed sleeves, and square neckline.
I don't usually use shiny and satin materials for fear of them catching in all the wrong places, but the fabric works so well with the silhouette of this dress.
If I had to find one thing to complain about, I would say that it can look quite short, which is why I wear shorts underneath.
If this one is sold out in your preferred color and size, click here to shop other Emerson styles.
Promising results: “I love the color and design of this dress,” said one customer. They also said the sleeves felt “secure,” like they wouldn't slide off their shoulders and reveal your bra straps. They kept saying, “It's not too mini” either.
The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.
