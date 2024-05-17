A Second Chance to Dress for Graduation – The Cavalier Daily

Before taking my college graduation photos, I spent hours designing the perfect graduation cap and choosing the perfect dress. Some students may view these items as nothing more than a graduation outfit for me, they represent a decision to let go of my lingering grief over the rescinding of my high school diploma. Through these things, I learned to view my college graduation not as a way to make up for the past, but as an event worth celebrating in its own right.

I'm not ashamed of being a 2020 graduate who never fully recovered from having my degree canceled. I loved high school and couldn't imagine life outside of it. I never really felt ready to graduate, and once the pandemic hit, it became clear that I might not get on stage at all. I realized I was about to lose the graduation I had hoped for for 12 years, and I was afraid I would never close this chapter of my life.

I wrote angsty poetry for teenagers comparing graduation to a kind of death, and I mocked my neighborhood like a ghost back when I would have been in class. Earlier in the year, I envisioned myself graduating in a white mini dress with puffy sleeves, and I spent hours on Pinterest finding the dresses that matched my vision.

But when I took high school graduation photos with my friends, I wore a long black dress. It was appropriate for a funeral and I treated my high school diploma as such. More than missing the recognition for my hard work in high school, I mourned the loss of the opportunity to celebrate with the people I loved. If nothing else, this anecdote shows how melodramatic and depressed I was as a high school student.

I also wanted to design my own graduation cap. I imagined writing a meaningful quote from a book and surrounding it with painted flowers. However, something about the boredom of midlife and my heartbreaking and disappointing high school graduation kept me from making something pretty for myself. The cap designs I created when I was in high school never made it out of my Canva drafts, and I ended up wearing a plain black cap.

Most of the feelings about losing my high school diploma resurfaced as I entered fourth grade. When I realized my college graduation was happening, I felt compelled to make 2024 a makeup for 2020. I felt like I had to graduate two separate versions of myself and erase bad memories of the pandemic.

However, watching my fellow fourth graders celebrate the end of my studies helped me see graduation in a new light. My friends were eager to celebrate the end of an era and embark on new paths. They didn't dwell on the past and I wanted to approach graduating with the same enthusiasm.

I realized that this spring I'm not making up for something that was lost, rather I'm getting another chance to celebrate my accomplishments with my friends. I began to view graduating from college as an event in itself that opened the door to new opportunities.

With this new perspective, the first thing I did was design a graduation cap. This is nothing like what I would have done as a high school student, it represents who I am now. I created a collage of patterned papers and magazine cutouts, with far fewer flowers than I would have had on my high school cap.

The next thing on my graduation checklist was to acquire a gown. It had to be short, elegant and, above all, white. With a black dress, I felt like a mourner. With a white dress, I would feel ready to celebrate my accomplishments and enter an exciting new phase of my life. This year my dress is a slightly off-white linen with puffed sleeves and a square neckline. It's mature and elegant, and wearing it makes me feel like I'm graduating from college and seeing the world.

So, with a secure cap and gown, I am ready to face my first official graduation ceremony. Some things aren't that different between 2020 and today. I still feel the same pangs of sadness when I think about leaving school and moving on to a new stage in my life. However, when I step onto the pitch later this week, it will be with excitement and hope for the future. I will move forward into the future in ways that I would not have or could not have four years ago.

Designing my graduation cap and choosing my dress wasn't just about recreating exactly the things my 17-year-old self would have wanted. Reproducing these feelings would seem disingenuous to the person I became during my four years at university. I want to honor the things I never had the chance to do, but in a way that is true to the person I am now. I feel like I finally have the chance to celebrate four years of hard work surrounded by the people I love.

JULIANNE SAUNDERS is a life columnist for the Cavalier Daily. She can be contacted at [email protected].