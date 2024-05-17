High school student says she was turned away from prom because she wore a suit





NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) – A Florida teen's prom dreams were ruined when she was turned away from prom because she wore a suit. Holly Savidge says her daughter, Sophie Savidge, was dressed and ready to go to the Mason Classical Academy dance. She was excited. We took some pictures, his mother said. Sophie Savidge, a student at Mason Classical Academy in Florida, says she was turned away from prom because she was wearing a suit. (Source: Savidge family, CLIN D’OEIL via CNN) But Holly Savidge says a school administrator pulled her daughter aside because she was wearing a suit and not a dress because she is a woman and not a man. The school has strict guidelines regarding formal dress. For female students, only evening dresses, cocktail dresses or one-piece outfits are permitted. Sophie Savidge has been informed she could return to dancing if she changed her clothes, but she decided not to. The main thing I love about school dances is being able to hang out with my friends and have fun. I think wearing a dress would have distracted me from that and it would have dampened the fun I was having, she said. Instead, the teen and her mother opted for a more casual moment. We went to get ice cream and talked about it, and she cried about it, Holly Savidge said. Sophie Savidge is a junior and has been at the school since second grade. Her mother thinks they should keep up with the times. We realize this won't change anything for Sophie, but we would like it to change for the children in the future. They shouldn't have to feel humiliated for being who they are, Holly Savidge said. In a prom makeover, Sophie Savidge will attend a posh dinner with her friends this weekend. She said she hopes the school will relax its dress code for special events in the future. She also said she wants other girls who feel more comfortable in pants to continue being who they are. The incident has the family considering other options for Sophie Savidges' final year. They are considering dual enrollment or virtual school. Mason Classical Academy released the following statement regarding the incident: Mason Classical Academy has clear dress code guidelines for all dances. Dress codes are clearly presented and explained to all students and parents. Any student who shows up to an MCA prom and does not follow the dress code has the opportunity to return to the prom in appropriate attire. All students are treated equally at MCA and are welcome and encouraged to attend these voluntary events. Copyright 2024 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

