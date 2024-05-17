No. 8 men's tennis fails to top Ohio State in elite eight





STILL WATER, Okla. The No. 8 Columbia men's tennis team rallied from losing the doubles point to go all the way against No. 1 Ohio State in singles. The Buckeyes ultimately prevailed to earn a 4-2 victory Thursday afternoon at Oklahoma State's Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center. Ohio State came out on top in a close doubles battle to take the lead and start the match. The duo of Cannon Kingsley and Jack Anthrop scored first in doubles with a 6-4 victory. Alex Kotzen And Henry Ruger in position no. 3. The Lions responded as Nicolas Kotzen And Max Westphal scored a surprise 6-4 victory over No. 49 Andrew Lutschaunig and Justin Boulais in second place. Attention then turned to the summit match where #3 JJ Tracy and Robert Cash took on #16. Theo Winegar And Michael Zheng . The teams played close down the stretch, but Ohio State's Tracy and Cash pulled away at the end for a 6-4 victory that sealed the double point for the Buckeyes. No. 23 Zheng evened the score to start the singles by beating No. 34 Boulais in the top singles, 6-3, 6-1. Ohio State responded to regain the lead when No. 19 Tracy earned a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Nicolas Kotzen in singles No. 3. Westphal tied the match again with an impressive performance in the No. 4 singles. Westphal pulled off a surprise straight-set victory over No. 30 Anthrop, 6-2, 6-3. Just like before, the Buckeyes responded with a win in Game 2 singles to regain the lead, 3-2. No. 17 Kingsley earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 100. Alex Kotzen to put Ohio State back in front. Needing two singles wins to clinch the match victory, Columbia took the first set of both the five and six singles matches. Henry Ruger took advantage of a break to win the first set against Cash, 7-5, before Cash rallied to win the second set tiebreaker. In the same way, Hugo Hashimoto won the first set against Alexander Bernard, 7-5, before Bernard rallied to win the second set tiebreaker. Ruger claimed a break on Cash early in the third set, but Bernard also broke Hashimoto early in the third set. Bernard then won the third set against Hashimoto to secure a 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-1 victory that secured Ohio State's 4-2 victory. Ruger's match remained incomplete, but he held a 4-1 lead over Cash in the third set. RESULTS #1 Ohio State 4, #8 Columbia 2 Simple

1. #23 Michael Zheng (COL) def. #34 Justin Boulais (OSU) 6-3, 6-1

2. #17 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) def. #100 Alex Kotzen (COL) 6-2, 6-4

3. #19 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Nicolas Kotzen (COL) 6-3, 6-0

4. Max Westphal (COL) def. #30 Jack Anthrop (OSU) 6-2, 6-3

5. Alexander Bernard (OSU) def. Hugo Hashimoto (COL) 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-1

6. Henry Ruger (COL) against Robert Cash (OSU) 7-5, 6-7(5), 4-1 (unfinished) Double

1. #3 JJ Tracy/Robert Cash (OSU) def. #16 Theo Winegar / Michael Zheng (COL) 6-4

2. Nicolas Kotzen / Max Westphal (COL) def. #49 Andrew Lutschaunig/Justin Boulais (OSU) 6-4

3. Cannon Kingsley/Jack Anthrop (OSU) def. Alex Kotzen / Henry Ruger (COL) 6-4 Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1,3,4,2,5) FOLLOWING THE LIONS Stay up to date with all things Columbia men's tennis by following the Lions on X (@CULionsMTEN), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

