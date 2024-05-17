Get Up To 75% Off Men's Tops From Mast & Harbour, And More At Myntra

Best deals on casual shirts from Myntra

In the world of fashion, it's essential to stay ahead of trends, and Myntra understands this feeling only too well. Whether you're a trendsetter or just love looking your best, Myntra's latest offers on casual tops for men are your ticket to effortless style. With discounts of up to 75% off from brands like Ketch and Here&Now, there's never been a better time to refresh your wardrobe. Let's take a closer look at some of the most popular choices of this exclusive sale.

1. Mast & Harbor Men’s Casual Blue and White Striped Sustainable Shirt

Discount: 70% | Price: 629 | MRP: 2099 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Designed with durability in mind, this blue and white striped shirt exudes casual charm. Made from 100% cotton, it offers both style and comfort for everyday wear.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Buttoned collar

Vertical stripes

Machine washable

2. Here&Now Floral Print Slim Fit Opaque Casual Shirt

Discount: 1200 off | Price: 799 | MRP: 1999 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Embrace the floral trend with this relaxed slim fit shirt from Here&Now. Featuring an Italian collar and floral print, it adds a touch of freshness to your look.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Italian collar

Floral print

Viscose rayon material

3. Here&Now Men's Navy and Off-White Slim Fit Printed Casual Shirt

Discount: 62% | Price: 759 | MRP: 1999 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Elevate your casual outfit with this navy and off-white printed shirt. With a mandarin collar and abstract print, it's a stylish addition to any wardrobe.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Mandarin Pass

Abstract print

Viscose rayon material

4. KETCH Men’s Black Slim Fit Printed Cotton Casual Shirt

Discount: 66% | Price: 509 | MRP.: 1499 | Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5

Make a bold statement with this graphic printed black shirt from KETCH. Made from cotton, it features a spread collar, button placket and classic long sleeves for a contemporary touch.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Graphic printing

Spread collar

Placket

5. KETCH Men’s Navy and Green Plaid Casual Shirt

Discount: 73% | Price: 269 | MRP.: 999 | Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5

Stay on trend with this navy and green checked shirt from KETCH. With a spread collar and a patch pocket, it offers the perfect balance between style and comfort.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Italian collar

Tartan checks

Polyester and cotton blend

6. Mast & Harbor Men’s Standard Opaque Stripe Pure Cotton Casual Shirt

Discount: 62% | Price: 797 | MRP: 2099 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Keep it classic with this green and white striped shirt from Mast & Harbour. Made from pure cotton, it offers a comfortable, breathable fit for all-day wear.

Main characteristics:

Regular fit

Buttoned collar

Vertical stripes

Machine washable

7. Here&Now Spread Collar Oversized Casual Shirt

Discount: 63% | Price: 887 | MRP: 2399 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Embrace retro-inspired style with this oversized corduroy shirt from HERE&NOW. Featuring a spread collar and cropped collar, it adds a unique touch to your casual ensemble.

Main characteristics:

Oversized fit

Corduroy material

Italian collar

Short collar

8. KETCH Men's Slim Fit Blue Plaid Casual Shirt

Discount: 73% | Price: 269 | MRP.: 999 | Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5

Embrace timeless sophistication with this blue tartan check shirt from KETCH. With a spread collar and patch pocket, it's a versatile piece for any wardrobe.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Italian collar

Tartan checks

Polyester and cotton blend

9. Here&Now Casual Striped Slim Fit Cotton Shirt

Discount: 60% | Price: 839 | MRP.: 2099 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Elevate your casual look with this blue striped shirt from Here&Now. Made from a comfortable cotton fabric, it features a Cuban collar, button placket and classic short sleeves, making it ideal for everyday wear.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Vertical stripes

Cuban Necklace

Placket

10. Here&Now Men’s White Slim Fit Printed Casual Shirt

Discount: 1200 off | Price: 699 | MRP: 1899 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Adopt a new look with this white printed shirt from Here&Now. Made from rayon, it has a spread collar, button placket and regular short sleeves, ensuring both style and comfort.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Abstract print

Spread collar

Placket

11. Here&Now Abstract Print Slim Fit Opaque Casual Shirt

Discount: 1200 off | Price: 799 | MRP: 1999 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Make a statement with this abstract printed shirt from Here&Now. Designed in white and black, it features a spread collar, button placket and classic long sleeves for a contemporary look.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Abstract print

Spread collar

Placket

12. Mast & Harbor Men’s Pure Cotton Standard Stripe Casual Shirt

Discount: 1403 Disabled | Price: 896 | MRP.: 2299 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Add a pop of color to your ensemble with this red striped shirt from Mast & Harbour. Made from pure cotton, it features a button-down collar, patch pocket and classic long sleeves for classic appeal.

Main characteristics:

Regular fit

Vertical stripes

Buttoned collar

Patch pocket

13. Mast & Harbor Casual Drop Shoulder Shirt

Discount: 60% | Price: 759 | MRP: 1899 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Up your style game with this lavender shirt from Mast & Harbour. Featuring a spread collar, dropped shoulder sleeves and a patch pocket, it exudes casual elegance and comfort.

Main characteristics:

Regular fit

Solid color

Spread collar

Drop shoulder sleeves

14. Here&Now Slim Fit Blue Vertical Striped Cotton Casual Shirt

Discount: 63% | Price: 813 | MRP: 2199 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Make a chic statement with this blue and white striped shirt from Here&Now. Made from cotton, it features a spread collar, button placket and classic long sleeves for a refined look.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Vertical stripes

Spread collar

Placket

15. Mast & Harbor Men’s Standard Cotton Corduroy Shirt

Discount: 61% | Price: 1169 | MRP: 2999 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Stay on trend with this red corduroy shirt from Mast & Harbour. With its Italian collar, button placket and flap pockets, it offers both style and functionality for your casual outings.

Main characteristics:

Regular fit

Solid color

Spread collar

Flap pockets

This is an irresistible opportunity to elevate your style game while staying on budget. From classic stripes to vibrant florals and trendy checks, there are shirts for all tastes and preferences. Whether you prefer classic stripes, abstract prints, or solid colors, there's something for everyone in this diverse collection. With discounts of up to 75% on big brands like Ketch and Here Now, now is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe. Don't miss out on grabbing these trendy finds before they're gone! Shop now on Myntra.