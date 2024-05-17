Fashion
Get Up To 75% Off Men's Tops From Mast & Harbour, And More At Myntra
In the world of fashion, it's essential to stay ahead of trends, and Myntra understands this feeling only too well. Whether you're a trendsetter or just love looking your best, Myntra's latest offers on casual tops for men are your ticket to effortless style. With discounts of up to 75% off from brands like Ketch and Here&Now, there's never been a better time to refresh your wardrobe. Let's take a closer look at some of the most popular choices of this exclusive sale.
1. Mast & Harbor Men’s Casual Blue and White Striped Sustainable Shirt
Discount: 70% | Price: 629 | MRP: 2099 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Designed with durability in mind, this blue and white striped shirt exudes casual charm. Made from 100% cotton, it offers both style and comfort for everyday wear.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Buttoned collar
- Vertical stripes
- Machine washable
2. Here&Now Floral Print Slim Fit Opaque Casual Shirt
Discount: 1200 off | Price: 799 | MRP: 1999 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Embrace the floral trend with this relaxed slim fit shirt from Here&Now. Featuring an Italian collar and floral print, it adds a touch of freshness to your look.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Italian collar
- Floral print
- Viscose rayon material
3. Here&Now Men's Navy and Off-White Slim Fit Printed Casual Shirt
Discount: 62% | Price: 759 | MRP: 1999 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Elevate your casual outfit with this navy and off-white printed shirt. With a mandarin collar and abstract print, it's a stylish addition to any wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Mandarin Pass
- Abstract print
- Viscose rayon material
4. KETCH Men’s Black Slim Fit Printed Cotton Casual Shirt
Discount: 66% | Price: 509 | MRP.: 1499 | Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5
Make a bold statement with this graphic printed black shirt from KETCH. Made from cotton, it features a spread collar, button placket and classic long sleeves for a contemporary touch.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Graphic printing
- Spread collar
- Placket
5. KETCH Men’s Navy and Green Plaid Casual Shirt
Discount: 73% | Price: 269 | MRP.: 999 | Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5
Stay on trend with this navy and green checked shirt from KETCH. With a spread collar and a patch pocket, it offers the perfect balance between style and comfort.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Italian collar
- Tartan checks
- Polyester and cotton blend
6. Mast & Harbor Men’s Standard Opaque Stripe Pure Cotton Casual Shirt
Discount: 62% | Price: 797 | MRP: 2099 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Keep it classic with this green and white striped shirt from Mast & Harbour. Made from pure cotton, it offers a comfortable, breathable fit for all-day wear.
Main characteristics:
- Regular fit
- Buttoned collar
- Vertical stripes
- Machine washable
7. Here&Now Spread Collar Oversized Casual Shirt
Discount: 63% | Price: 887 | MRP: 2399 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Embrace retro-inspired style with this oversized corduroy shirt from HERE&NOW. Featuring a spread collar and cropped collar, it adds a unique touch to your casual ensemble.
Main characteristics:
- Oversized fit
- Corduroy material
- Italian collar
- Short collar
8. KETCH Men's Slim Fit Blue Plaid Casual Shirt
Discount: 73% | Price: 269 | MRP.: 999 | Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
Embrace timeless sophistication with this blue tartan check shirt from KETCH. With a spread collar and patch pocket, it's a versatile piece for any wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Italian collar
- Tartan checks
- Polyester and cotton blend
9. Here&Now Casual Striped Slim Fit Cotton Shirt
Discount: 60% | Price: 839 | MRP.: 2099 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Elevate your casual look with this blue striped shirt from Here&Now. Made from a comfortable cotton fabric, it features a Cuban collar, button placket and classic short sleeves, making it ideal for everyday wear.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Vertical stripes
- Cuban Necklace
- Placket
10. Here&Now Men’s White Slim Fit Printed Casual Shirt
Discount: 1200 off | Price: 699 | MRP: 1899 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Adopt a new look with this white printed shirt from Here&Now. Made from rayon, it has a spread collar, button placket and regular short sleeves, ensuring both style and comfort.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Abstract print
- Spread collar
- Placket
11. Here&Now Abstract Print Slim Fit Opaque Casual Shirt
Discount: 1200 off | Price: 799 | MRP: 1999 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Make a statement with this abstract printed shirt from Here&Now. Designed in white and black, it features a spread collar, button placket and classic long sleeves for a contemporary look.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Abstract print
- Spread collar
- Placket
12. Mast & Harbor Men’s Pure Cotton Standard Stripe Casual Shirt
Discount: 1403 Disabled | Price: 896 | MRP.: 2299 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Add a pop of color to your ensemble with this red striped shirt from Mast & Harbour. Made from pure cotton, it features a button-down collar, patch pocket and classic long sleeves for classic appeal.
Main characteristics:
- Regular fit
- Vertical stripes
- Buttoned collar
- Patch pocket
13. Mast & Harbor Casual Drop Shoulder Shirt
Discount: 60% | Price: 759 | MRP: 1899 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Up your style game with this lavender shirt from Mast & Harbour. Featuring a spread collar, dropped shoulder sleeves and a patch pocket, it exudes casual elegance and comfort.
Main characteristics:
- Regular fit
- Solid color
- Spread collar
- Drop shoulder sleeves
14. Here&Now Slim Fit Blue Vertical Striped Cotton Casual Shirt
Discount: 63% | Price: 813 | MRP: 2199 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Make a chic statement with this blue and white striped shirt from Here&Now. Made from cotton, it features a spread collar, button placket and classic long sleeves for a refined look.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Vertical stripes
- Spread collar
- Placket
15. Mast & Harbor Men’s Standard Cotton Corduroy Shirt
Discount: 61% | Price: 1169 | MRP: 2999 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Stay on trend with this red corduroy shirt from Mast & Harbour. With its Italian collar, button placket and flap pockets, it offers both style and functionality for your casual outings.
Main characteristics:
- Regular fit
- Solid color
- Spread collar
- Flap pockets
This is an irresistible opportunity to elevate your style game while staying on budget. From classic stripes to vibrant florals and trendy checks, there are shirts for all tastes and preferences. Whether you prefer classic stripes, abstract prints, or solid colors, there's something for everyone in this diverse collection. With discounts of up to 75% on big brands like Ketch and Here Now, now is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe. Don't miss out on grabbing these trendy finds before they're gone! Shop now on Myntra.
