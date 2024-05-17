Connect with us

How to dress on vacation

How to dress on vacation

 


Photography by Axel Swan Maldini. Styling by Nicola Neri. Rubuen Bilan-Carroll Model

Miu Miu cotton polo shirt, 675, cotton shirt, 870 and nylon swim briefs (just seen), 610. Canali wool pants, 432. Ferragamo leather sandals, 720. Givenchy metal necklace, 340. Bracelet, models clean
Paul Smith cotton shirt, 350. Louis Vuitton ribbed cotton vest, 990. Gucci organic cotton washed denim pants, 885. Sunspel cotton boxer shorts (just seen), 45. Dries Van Noten leather sandals, 390. Panconesi in rhodium-plated brass and glass Cornet Necklace, 410
Hermès crinkled silk shirt, 900, silk vest, 580, cotton poplin pants, 780, and leather belt, 1,700. Panconesi necklace in rhodium-plated brass and Vacanza glass, 290. Bracelet (just seen), own models
Louis Vuitton cotton ribbed vest, 990 and wool shorts, 650. Ferragamo cotton vest (worn underneath), 605. Dries Van Noten leather and faux fur sandals, 440. Givenchy metal necklace, 340. Bracelet, own designs
JW Anderson interwoven wool knit top, 2,090, and Paw leather loafers, 690. Ferragamo linen trousers, 1,450. Paul Smith cotton shirt (just seen, tied around waist), 350
Burberry wool shirt, 1,190, and drawstring wool shorts, 650. PaulSmith cotton boxer shorts (just seen), 250. Isabel Marant leather belt, 455. DriesVan Noten leather sandals, 390. Givenchy metal necklace , 340
Loro Piana sweater in cashmere and cotton, 1,350. Dries Van Noten jacquard pants, 595. Miu Miu nylon swim briefs (just seen), 610. Vacanza necklace in glass and rhodium-plated brass Panconesi, 290
Model, Rubuen Bilan-Carroll at Supa. Cast, Tiago Martins and Ben Grimes Cast. Grooming, Claudia Coccoli under Mac. Assistant photographer, Emilio Garfath. Assistant stylist, Kirsty Henley. Special thanks, Anticmera Location Agency

