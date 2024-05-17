Fashion
Florida high school student claims she was kicked out of her prom because she wore a suit instead of a dress
A Florida high school student claims she was kicked out of her prom Saturday when she showed up to the annual event in a costume and unknowingly violated the school's dress code. school.
Sophie Savidge, 16, a student at Mason Classical Academy in Naples, wore a black suit with an olive-colored vest and tie to the posh Vanderbilt Country Club, hoping to fill the night with lasting memories.
However, Savidge learned from school administrators that she had violated the academy's dress code on formal occasions and had to leave. according to NBC News.
Savidge's mother, Holly, who dropped the student off at the venue, claimed that assistant principal Nissa Mitchell told her that Sophie would be allowed to dance if she went home and put on a dress.
Sophie Savidge said she didn't feel comfortable wearing dresses, nor did she own one if she wanted to go to the prom.
I was so upset, Holly Savidge told the outlet. I said, Sophie doesn't wear dresses. She doesn't like wearing dresses, that's just not her. And [the vice principal] said: Well, unfortunately, those are the rules.
Mitchell told the mother that when they paid the $85 for her ticket to the prom, they agreed they understood the dress code.
Sophie Savidge said the incident with the school administrator shocked her because she didn't think it would be a problem to dress in the way that would make her most comfortable.
The mother and daughter also claimed she had worn costumes to other school events, including a Valentine's Day dance in February.
Mason Classical Academy, one of Florida's top charter schools, wrote that it has clear dress code guidelines for all dances.
Any student who shows up to an MCA prom and does not follow the dress code has the opportunity to return to the prom in appropriate attire. All students are treated equally at MCA and are welcome and encouraged to attend these voluntary events.
The school's website also lists a dress guide which states that women are required to wear dresses and one-piece clothing only for formal occasions.
These guidelines were also sent to parents before the prom, the outlet reported.
Even though they knew about the rules, Holly Savidge said that since they had never turned her down before, they were willing to take that risk because that's exactly who Sophie is.
I am very proud of her for taking this risk, said her mother.
Although the junior insisted that her school let her attend prom in costume, she looked into court cases of a similar nature in which students were turned away by their school because of what they wore.
She found a lawsuit in North Carolina in 2022, Peltier v. Charter Day Schoolwho ruled that dress codes requiring girls to wear skirts violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972prohibiting sex discrimination in federally funded schools.
I thought I might be able to discuss it with them if they said I couldn't come in, but I ended up being too shocked and nervous to really say anything to them, Sophie Savidge said.
Holly Savidge explained that they have no plans to take legal action against the school, but hope her daughter's story can be used as a message to change policy.
