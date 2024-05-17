Fashion
Orioles' no-sweep streak survived in dramatic fashion
Hello friends.
The Orioles…? Somehow they still do this thing in May, even though they post largely putrid numbers on offense. The team is batting .220 for the month, losing an OBP of .284, and despite these facts, the Os are 8-4 so far in May. This is definitely a worrying trend and something that OSs are going to need to understand to continue to be successful. For now, I think it's a good sign that they're able to continue winning games even if they're not playing at their best.
Wednesday afternoon's game was one of, if not the most dramatic ways the Orioles preserved their streak without a sweep since it began. On MASN, Kevin Brown noted that yesterday marked two years since the last time the Bones were swept in a regular-season series, that three-game sweep at the hands of the Tigers that seemed so maddening at the time because the Tigers weren't even good.
For most of the game, it seemed like there would be no way to overcome the coincidence between this historic alignment and the streak ending two years to the day. Instead, the Orioles stayed close even though they frustratingly failed to score and eventually, Adley Rutschman hit a home run that barely cleared the boundary above the scoreboard. out of town in right field, a two-run shot that sent everyone home. Check out Paul Folkemers' game recap for more on what suddenly turned into some nice totals.
The Orioles could probably use today's day off since several players were assaulted during Wednesday's win. Anthony Santander hit his knee on the wall after failing to make a catch he should have made – a play that was responsible for both of the Blue Jays' games. Santander's knee pain increased, manager Brandon Hyde said, after a slide on goal later in the game.
Also out is Austin Hays, who you may remember just returned from the injured list with a calf injury. Hyde told Orioles reporters after Wednesday's game that Hays was ejected after hitting a double because he was still dealing with calf soreness. That apparently was the case even Monday, when Hays was activated.
Why, then, did the team activate Hays if he's not ready to fully launch? Why didn't he leave him on a rehab assignment at Bowie? Why even send him on a rehab mission if the calf pain was still there? It's not like there's a pressing need to try to get Hays and his .368 OPS number back into the Orioles lineup.
I don't understand this decision-making process. It hasn't hurt the team yet, and maybe it never will, but it's weird, just like using the 2024 version of Ramn Uras as a pinch hitter under all circumstances is weird. It really happened yesterday. Of course, it didn't work at the time.
All of Wednesday's drama allowed the Orioles to maintain their position in the AL East. Later, the Yankees blanked the Twins in Minnesota, maintaining their mid-game lead over the Bones. The Yankees beat Minnesota on Tuesday while the Os were in the rain to give themselves this slim lead. They will attempt to take a full lead in the match – or fail and fall back into a tie – with the game at 1:10. Clarke Schmidt (2.95 ERA in 8 GS) and Joe Ryan (3.21 ERA in 8 GS) are the projected starting pitchers.
As for the Orioles, they will next be in action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. as the Mariners come to town. Seattle is also off today.
Around the blogOsphère
Hyde offers an explanation for Westburg's start and Henderson's cleanup during Wednesday's lineup (Roch School)
Westburg's batting lead was somewhat odd, but as he hit a leadoff homer, it was quickly rewarded. Could we see this happening more against left-handed starters, like Yusei Kikuchi yesterday?
How the Rule 5 saga helped shape Anthony Santanders' career (The Baltimore Banner)
This week marks the sixth anniversary since Santander reached the 90-day mark that allowed the team to offer him to the minors, an occasion they marked by choosing him immediately. I have to say that my 2018 version didn't expect to ever see him again.
Matthew Etzel is thriving in the Orioles minor league system (Orioles.com)
Last year's tenth-round pick entered yesterday with a .309/.400/.455 batting line for the season, and he also stole 19 bases. That's not a powerful profile, but those are interesting results with High-A Aberdeen.
Orioles Birthdays and Anniversaries
Today, in 1965, Jim Palmer was the winning pitcher for the first time in his career as the Orioles beat the Yankees 7-5. It was his seventh career game. He had another 267 regular season victories before his career ended.
A few former Orioles were born on this day. They are 2018 infielder Luis Sardias, 2000 infielder Ivanon Coffie and 1955-56/61 utilityman Dave Philley.
Is it your birthday today? Happy Birthday to You! Your birthday friends today include: Alaska buyer William Seward (1801), actor Henry Fonda (1905), historian Studs Terkel (1912), pianist Liberace (1919), l singer-songwriter Janet Jackson (1966) and actress Megan Fox (1986). ).
On this day in history…
In 1842, the first wagon train left Missouri along what we today call the Oregon Trail. You may have played the video game and seen certain pixels named after your friends or enemies who died of dysentery.
In 1929, the first Academy Awards ceremony took place in Hollywood. The next edition of the awards will be the 97th.
In 1975, a Japanese woman named Junko Tabei climbed Mount Everest, becoming the first woman to reach the summit.
**
And that’s how it is at Birdland on May 16th. Have a safe Thursday.
|
