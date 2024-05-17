Miranda Lambert dons a plunging dress for the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet





Miranda Lambert chose a trendy silhouette for the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday in Frisco, Texas. The singer, who was joined by her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on the red carpet, wore a plunging black dress with a thigh-high slit. Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at the Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for Penske Media Styled by longtime collaborator Tiffany Gifford, Lambert added Western-inspired details to her outfit, including a silver and turquoise belt that matched her earrings and ring. She added extra shine with silver strappy sandals and an engraved metal clutch. Miranda Lambert at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at the Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for Penske Media McLoughlin, who married Lambert in 2019, wore a classic black suit and white shirt. He finished his look with a silver and turquoise lapel pin. Lambert took the stage at the 2024 ACM Awards for an exclusive performance, for which she wore a denim jumpsuit with fringed sleeves, a sparkling cowboy hat and black leather leggings. Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Getty Images Lambert is known for always adopting country-inspired fashion. In April, she performed at the Stagecoach Festival wearing a dark denim jumpsuit with raw cuffs and matching panels on the flared legs. Miranda Lambert at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at the Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for Penske Media The show will also feature performances from Kane Brown, Gwen Stefani, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum and more. In 2023, Lambert was nominated for four ACM awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for “Palomino.” She wore a corseted blue dress with a thigh-high slit on the red carpet. Reba McEntire will host this year's ACM Awards. Early winners include Megan Moroney, Nate Smith and Tigirlily Gold. The show will be broadcast live on Prime Video. Presenters include Alabama, Little Big Town, Sara Evans and Little Big Town. See all the looks from the ACM Awards red carpet in the gallery below.

