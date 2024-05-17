Harlem's Fashion Row Championing Equity for Underrepresented Designers with Its 6th Annual Designer Retreat





Guest speakers including fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger and design and marketing leaders from Calvin Kleinwere scheduled for the three-day retreat, designed to empower and equip underrepresented designers with the knowledge, skills and opportunities needed to succeed in the industry. NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Harlem's Fashion Row offered underrepresented designers a rare opportunity to interact with stakeholders and gain essential industry knowledge and insights during its 6th Annual Designer Retreat, held from May 8-10, 2024. About 75 designers across the country converged on New York City for this highly anticipated three-day event. The retreat, sponsored by PVH Corp., parent company of Calvin Klein And Tommy Hilfiger, and Nike, have provided a source of opportunities for designers to learn, connect, and accelerate their careers to new heights. Throughout the retreat, designers had the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and gain exclusive tours of the executives' offices. Tommy Hilfiger led a distinguished list of guest speakers, including Inga Beckhamco-founder of the brand Sergio Hudson, and business strategists Ifiok Inyang and Monk Inyang. These experts shared their ideas and strategies for succeeding in the fashion industry. Sessions included: A fireside chat with Tommy Hilfiger offering an intimate insight into the creative process and journey of turning dreams into reality.

offering an intimate insight into the creative process and journey of turning dreams into reality. A fireside chat with Calvin Klein executives, a deep dive into the brand's approach to integrating brand values ​​into its designs and marketing.

a deep dive into the brand's approach to integrating brand values ​​into its designs and marketing. Empowering Black Creatives by Decoding Generative AI, led by industry experts aiming to revolutionize the creativity landscape.

led by industry experts aiming to revolutionize the creativity landscape. Strategies for attracting ideal sales associates. Lance LaVergne, Chief Diversity Officer at PVH, expressed his pleasure in leveraging the partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row with this event, facilitating valuable knowledge sharing and connections with fashion industry experts to the next generation of BIPOC creators. PVH and its iconic brands, Calvin Klein And TOMMY HILFIGERremain committed to increasing access to opportunities within the industry for underrepresented communities. Additionally, designers participated in Industry Stops during the retreat, having the exclusive opportunity to visit prestigious corporate offices such as PVH Corp., Calvin KleinMacy's, Saks and Louis Vuitton. These tours offered a unique insight into the inner workings of some of the industry's most influential brands, providing invaluable insights and networking insights. The annual Designer Retreat is a cornerstone initiative of Harlem's Fashion Row. Brandice Daniels, CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row, expressed her pride in hosting the event for the sixth consecutive year. “This retreat is where inspiration meets opportunity,” she said. “We are extremely grateful to our sponsors PVH and Nike and the experts who partnered with us to make this a reality.” For more information on the 6th Annual HFR Designer Retreat, visit: Harlem's Fashion Row Website-(https://www.harlemsfashionrow.com). SOURCE Harlems Fashion Row

