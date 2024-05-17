Network UAPB Students and Get Career Insights at Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week





From left: Khameria Clark, Basana Chhetri, vice president of programming and community engagement for Interform, Yunru Shen and Havilland Ford. Two merchandising, textiles and design (MTD) students from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recently attended Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Fashion Week in Bentonville, Arkansas, according to instructor Yunru Shen fashion designer and advisor to the Fashion Network for UAPB. At the event, Havilland Ford and Khameria Clark had the chance to interact with fashion designers, makeup artists, fashion photographers and industry leaders from companies such as Walmart and Interform. According to its website, NWA Fashion Week, organized by Interform, aims to highlight fashion trends, emerging local brands and aspiring designers. The event, which brings together photographers, stylists, models, designers and production teams, celebrates the thriving culture of Northwest Arkansas. This experience was important because it exposed our students to the latest trends and innovations in the fashion industry and helped them understand the inspiration and concepts behind fashion design, Shen said. By observing the work of professional designers and interacting with industry leaders, students broadened their horizons and stimulated their creativity. In conversations with fashion brand CEOs and entrepreneurs, students learned about the styles and creative concepts of different designers, discussed developing trends in the fashion industry, and explored the needs of U.S. markets and international. The interactions they had provided valuable advice and information for their future careers, Shen said. In addition to making these important connections, they were among the VIP guests invited to sit front row in the event's parade. Ford said she was very excited to participate in the event and that seeing the work of eight designers in one evening fueled her passion for the fashion industry. It was by far the best fashion weekend I've been to, she said. NWA Fashion Week included a good location, sponsors, food, music and hospitality. Above all, it showcased the exceptional talent of the designers, hair and makeup team, seamstress and set designers. I am incredibly grateful and honored that Walmart and Interform thought specifically about UAPB and the MTD program when planning their guest list. Ford hopes that UAPB merchandising, textile and design students will be able to participate in the event in future years because of the inspiration it can provide them as they hone their craft and professional interests. Taking advantage of opportunities and exploring career paths or interests is all about exposure, she said. The theme of this year's NWA Fashion Week was sustainability, and I have a vision to pursue textiles with a focus on recycled materials. There was one designer in particular, Patrick Holcomb, whose Beterbilt brand focuses on vintage clothing manipulated and reinvented through screen printing and dyeing. This collection inspired me to think about ways to reuse textiles or materials to help create something new or add to something that already exists. After graduating from UAPB in May, Ford plans to pursue a master's degree in textiles at North Carolina State University. For more information about the Merchandising, Textiles and Design program in the UAPB Department of Humanities, contact Yunru Shen at [email protected]. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff provides all of its extension and research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information or any other. other legally protected status and is an affirmative action/equal opportunity employer.

