The Victoria's Secret fashion show should return to the catwalks

The controversial Victorias Secrets fashion show returns to the catwalks.

On May 15, Victoria's Secret confirmed on its website that it would present its fashion show this year. The last time the brand hosted the show, in its usual televised form, was in 2018, while Victorias Secret did broadcast a fashion show in documentary form. Victoria's Secret: Tour 23 on Prime Video in September.

The website states that the return of the show came following feedback from fans, while the brand also hinted at what to expect from the event. However, Victorias Secret has not yet confirmed when the fashion show will take place.

We've read the comments and heard you. The Victorias Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, the website reads. Plus everything you know and love – glamour, parade, wings, musical entertainment and more! Stay tuned, it'll only get more iconic from here.

In September 2023, the rendering of the parade The Victoria's Secret World Tour followed 20 artists in different cities around the world, as they created pieces for the brand. The documentary also shows the lingerie brands fashion show, which took place in Barcelona.

The decision to pre-record the fashion show and stream it on Amazon Prime came after Victorias Secret canceled its iconic event in 2019. The last time the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place on the runway was was in 2018. During the usual fashion show, Victoria's Secret usually broadcasts the event, which features musical performances while models walk the runway.

Television's cancellation of the 2019 fashion show, which had previously faced criticism over allegations of cultural appropriation, was likely due to declining viewership. The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show attracted only 3.3 million viewers, compared to 9.7 million viewers in 2013.

However, the brand and the fashion show have come under scrutiny over the years. In 2020, the company's former marketing manager, Ed Razek, was accused of behaving inappropriately with models in a store. New York Times report. The brand's longtime president, Leslie H Wexner, also resigned from her position in February 2020, following the scrutiny he faced for his ties to Epstein.

In November 2018, Robyn Lawley, who was the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, also called for a boycott of the fashion show. She started an online petition calling for Victoria's Secret to be more inclusive, arguing that the lingerie brand has dominated the industry for nearly 20 years by telling women there is only one beautiful body type .

“Until Victoria's Secret commits to representing ALL women on stage, I am calling for a complete boycott of this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show,” she wrote on social media. It's about time Victoria's Secret recognized the spending power and influence of women of ALL ages, shapes, sizes and ethnicities.

In 2021, the company announced it would be undergoing a major rebranding, after being criticized for promoting unrealistic body image with its non-inclusive culture and accused of failing to protect its models from sexual misconduct.

As part of the rebrand, Victorias Secret launched The Icon by Victorias Secret collection in 2023, which brought back models from the once-iconic roster of Angels lingerie brands alongside some new faces. It included models Adut Akech and Paloma Elsesser, who both feature in the new campaign, as well as journalist Amanda de Cadenet, athlete Eileen Gu, professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, actress Priyanka Chopra Jones and model Valentina Sampaio .

In 2021, Victorias Secret got rid of its Angels team and replaced it with The VS Collective, a group of seven successful women. The Angels were an ever-growing group comprised of some of the most famous and in-demand models of the time, including Tyra Banks, Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Chanel Iman, Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge and many more.