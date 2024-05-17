Camille Kostek shines in a silk dress at the SI Swimsuit Issue Party 2024

Camille Kostek attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 60th Anniversary Launch Party in New York City on Thursday with her longtime boyfriend, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. She wore a floor-skimming silver dress by contemporary womenswear designer Maria Lucia Hohan.

Dubbed the Reina dress, the look features ruched metallic pleated tulle and heart-shaped underwire cups in the boned bodice.

Camille Kostek at the Sports Illustrated 2024 Swimsuit Issue Launch Party held at Hard Rock Cafe on May 16, 2024 in New York City. Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

Kostek was one of the women who photographed for three group covers of the 60th anniversary issue. Others included Martha Stewart, Brittany Mahomes, Kate Upton and Leyna Bloom. Kostek was named co-winner of Swim Search's first open casting call, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018. She debuted in the May 2019 SI Swimsuit issue.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Sports Illustrated 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 16, 2024 in New York City. Getty Images for Sports Illustra

“Five years later, I'm on the cover as a legend,” she wrote in an Instagram post about the new cover. “Let this remind you that if you have a fire in your soul over a dream that seems far-fetched…it’s not and it’s waiting for you to arrive as you are.”

Camille Kostek at the Sports Illustrated 2024 Swimsuit Issue Launch Party held at Hard Rock Cafe on May 16, 2024 in New York City. Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

For the 2024 issue, Ben Watts photographed Kostek in Porto, Portugal, with Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Christen Harper and Lorena Duran. Kostek wore a Rhea Costa dress for the shoot.

Camille Kostek at the Sports Illustrated 2024 Swimsuit Issue Launch Party held at Hard Rock Cafe on May 16, 2024 in New York City. Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

Currently, Kostek is focusing on her own designs, which include a collaboration with Dune Jewelry and a swimwear line in collaboration with the brand Maillots de bain pour tous.

The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue marks the publication's 60th anniversary. The issue, which drops Friday, features Gayle King, Kate Upton, Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Dunne and more..

