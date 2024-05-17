Camille Kostek shines in a silk dress at the SI Swimsuit Issue Party 2024
Camille Kostek attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 60th Anniversary Launch Party in New York City on Thursday with her longtime boyfriend, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. She wore a floor-skimming silver dress by contemporary womenswear designer Maria Lucia Hohan.
Dubbed the Reina dress, the look features ruched metallic pleated tulle and heart-shaped underwire cups in the boned bodice.
Kostek was one of the women who photographed for three group covers of the 60th anniversary issue. Others included Martha Stewart, Brittany Mahomes, Kate Upton and Leyna Bloom. Kostek was named co-winner of Swim Search's first open casting call, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018. She debuted in the May 2019 SI Swimsuit issue.
“Five years later, I'm on the cover as a legend,” she wrote in an Instagram post about the new cover. “Let this remind you that if you have a fire in your soul over a dream that seems far-fetched…it’s not and it’s waiting for you to arrive as you are.”
For the 2024 issue, Ben Watts photographed Kostek in Porto, Portugal, with Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Christen Harper and Lorena Duran. Kostek wore a Rhea Costa dress for the shoot.
Currently, Kostek is focusing on her own designs, which include a collaboration with Dune Jewelry and a swimwear line in collaboration with the brand Maillots de bain pour tous.
The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue marks the publication's 60th anniversary. The issue, which drops Friday, features Gayle King, Kate Upton, Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Dunne and more..
Click below to see all the bold looks on the red carpet at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos