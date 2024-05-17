for Naomi Campbell, BMW releases the XM covered in sequins and velvet

bmw xm mystique allure inspired by model naomi campbell

On the evening of May 15, 2024, top model Naomi Campbell appeared at the House of BMW in Cannes, a few hours after her appearance on the red carpet for the premiere of the film Mad Max Furiosa. A few minutes later, BMW unveiled the XM MYSTIC ALLURE, the haute couture brand and show the car which is dedicated to him. The ultramarine shade, the model's favorite color, had a balance and elegance similar to Naomi Campbell's stance and aura during the event Designboom attended. The show car was lush and saturated, standing out from the crowd and at night, sharing the spotlight with the model it was designed for.

As spectators got closer to the high-fashion car, the meticulous work of the BMW team became apparent. The vehicle body shone with hundreds of sequins, individually assembled, complemented by the silky, knitted velvet fabrics for the upper parts of the XM MYSTIC ALLURE. BMW and Naomi Campbell were going for a frozen metallic look. From the sequinned fabric to the matte and velvet surfaces, sourced from Swiss manufacturer Jakob Schlaepfer, it was clear the duo had succeeded.



all images courtesy of BMW

ultramarine haute couture car mixing velvet and sequins

BMW It took weeks and hours to make the XM MYSTIC ALLURE for Naomi Campbell a real haute couture show car. The artisans first turned to 3D imaging to imagine what the vehicle would look like, then slowly figured out how to overcome fabric challenges. Precise fits were adhered to and there was no established process for applying textiles to a vehicle body. Due to the dimensions of the BMW XM and the maximum width of fabric available, cutting and fitting of the fabrics was carried out piece by piece.

Sequins and velor fabrics have become friendly brothers and sisters for their parent BMW XM. These materials come from a Swiss manufacturer Jacob Schlaepfer which is known for supplying textiles to prestigious fashion houses such as Dior and Chanel. The upper areas outside the car and all surfaces inside the car, including the M Lounge in the rear, are covered in purple velor. When the light hits it, it shines through, bouncing off a silver sheen that brings out the fuzzy texture of the fabric. The richness of the velvet complements the geometry and diamond-shaped pattern lines wrapped around the vehicle, giving the craftsmen's hours of work a worthy reward.



BMW XM Mystique Allure coated in velvety ultramarine and covered in glitter

Hans Zimmer soundscapes for BMW XM MYSTIC ALLURE

Inside the BMW XM MYSTIC ALLURE, Grammy and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer lives in sound design form. When Naomi Campbell, or anyone else, approaches the high-fashion show car, the sound composed by Hans Zimmer for BMW resonates, informing them that the vehicle knows they have approached it. Opening the doors, users sit inside, bathed in a purple cosmos that even dominates the interior. They raise their heads for a moment and see the sculptural ceiling resembling mountains, punctuated by the ambient light. They also make the overseas colors: the soft velor seats, the dashboard, the design elements of the doors. They only wear the custom skin developed by BMW, tailored to Naomi Campbell.

They look at the dashboard and see a distinctive feature of the interior: the sculpted headliner. It details elaborate 3D contours, further emphasized by indirect lighting. Then the sonic sounds begin, bathing the driver and passengers with an orchestral soundtrack that Hans Zimmer has mastered composing perfectly. This is his adaptation of the BMW IconicSounds Electric developed as part of the master composer's collaboration with BMW Group Sound Design. The driving track, which was also created for Naomi Campbell and her unique high fashion show car, dominates the overall design of the car, sealing the reason why it is called MYSTIC ALLURE in the first place.



haute couture and show car BMW XM MYSTIC ALLURE is dedicated to Naomi Campbell

The BMW XM is the first model since the legendary BMW M1 to be designed solely as a standalone high-performance car from BMW M GmbH. It combines dynamic power, innovative luxury and an extravagant, seductive design composed of muscular proportions and powerful contours. Split headlight clusters, Iconic Glow contour lighting for the BMW radiator grille, decorative strips on the sides of the car, light alloy wheels up to 23 inches and pairs of integrated vertically stacked, hexagonally shaped tailpipes in the rear apron gives the exterior of the XM an inimitable visual presence. In the fully electric operating mode of the M HYBRID drive system, every movement of the accelerator is accompanied by an emotionally engaging sound that authentically represents the performance and visual appeal of the car.



the exterior of the BMW XM MYSTIQUE ALLURE high fashion car for Naomi Campbell with a metallic look



BMW XM MMYTIQUE ALLURE is a symbiosis between automobiles and haute couture