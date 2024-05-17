



Bottega Veneta's latest Cruise 2024 collection, titled SummerSolstice, transforms the fiery season into a season of sensations entirely focused on touch. Clothes rarely have the ability to make usfeel.Besides itsmostfundamental purpose, to shelter our bodies, protect our soles and project our most intimate personalities, its design by nature certainly does not have the power to address complex emotions. However, this was not the case at Bottega Veneta.Recently,there have beena feeling of wanderlust brews in the house, where we witnessed a feeling of youthful naivety, this desire to grasp the world, permeatingthroughits recent news.

These emotional stories first appeared with the summer 2024 collection before appearingone more timein his Resort 2024, where Matthieu Blazy turned to travel to chronicle the housesfollowingvisual identity. Filled with nostalgia, hope and melancholy, it's simpleclothing setsseemed to carry an overwhelming bittersweet feeling. But how could pieces of oversized shirts, dresses and bags elicit such a human response? According to Blazy, we can be affected bytouch OrInsimplerIn other words, textures can also help embody many of our human emotions. Thus, the artistic director found a way to weave emotions simply bythe use ofmaterials that we can feel to the touch. The next installment, otherwise known as the Summer Solstice, embodies the same ideals. The new intrecciato weave in medium denim and blue leather on its Hop, Cabat and Cobble bags captures the midnight sky reflecting off the ocean, a contrast of textures that helps create an otherworldly experience. Lucid Beach Towelsare wovenwith fish patternsAIDSto heighten the senses, and a cover printed in newspaper that crinkles like paper helps create the illusion of travel. Its theme is also appropriate, given that Resort collections were traditionally considered a home's annual vacation offerings. Plus, there's no better way to understand this than to touch the Bottega Veneta Resort 2024 collection yourself. The house has set up pop-up locations for the new collection in iconoclastic and idyllic destinations likeInPalm Beach, Miami and Phuket, Thailand. Once you have finished this story, click here to catch up with our May 2024 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

