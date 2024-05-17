How to wear black in summer





Common wisdom says that wearing black in summer is a sartorial no-no, with the light- and heat-absorbing hue a recipe for steamy, uncomfortable afternoons in the sun. However, as many year-round aficionados of the color will attest, black is so timeless – it's arguably the shade most synonymous with style and taste – that even in the summer months it won't It's never too hot to wear black. From Wallpaper*'s June 2024 Travel Issue, photographer Valentin Hennequin and Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes take a trip to Amanjena – the Moroccan outpost of the Aman hotel group – with Estonian model Katlin Aas and a handful of S The most dramatic looks of the S 2024 season to defend summer blacks. A case for wearing black in summer Dress, £1,075, by Rick Owens, available at Farfetch. Shoes, £710, per Jacques. Cuff, £318, by Alexis Bittar (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) With it, rules for adopting black in the heat of summer: keep the layers diaphanous and fluid, like the sinuous line of Rick Owen's slightly gathered asymmetrical evening dress, or the floating and transparent organza layers of Givenchy . When it comes to covering up, less is more: look for cutout silhouettes (like Louis Vuitton's open-back blouse) and plunging necklines (a la Alexandre Vauthier), or opt for black swimsuits, without arguably the easiest way to wear black in summer (our pick: a classic black bikini from Chanel). Just like a simple black sweater made of the lightest cashmere – like that of Italian knitwear producer Luca Faloni – designed for the arrival of coolness on a summer evening (or in hotel rooms and cabins). plane too air-conditioned). Swimsuit, £210, by Vilebrequin. Bracelets, from £479, by Alexis Bittar (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) And, in the evening, black remains the choice for hitting the resort bar in dramatic style, whether in an ornate Prada dress – its shimmering surface is full of metal eyelets for a chic take on ventilation – or a body-hugging bodysuit from British designer Supriya Lele, whose S/S 2024 collection included dissolving minidresses and swimsuits cut in the designer's gently subversive style. Or the sculptural silhouette of a midriff set from Jacquemus, a French brand with a seductive summer style. Complete the look with stacks of bold bracelets, like those from New York designer Alexis Bittar—their oversized, dramatic shapes are the balm to break up otherwise all-consuming expanses of black—or Goossens' choker-shaped gold chains. And if all else fails, just go for the closest shade, wear sunglasses, and channel your inner self. fatal Woman. Top, £3,300; skirt, £1,690, both Louis Vuitton. Earrings, £167, by Alexis Bittar (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) Jacket; skirt, both prices on request; shoes, £710, all by Jacques (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) Dress, €1,978, by Alexandre Vauthier. Earrings, £167, by Alexis Bittar (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) Sweater, £395, by Luca Faloni. Underwear, £770, per Dior. Earrings, £167, by Alexis Bittar (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) Dress, €3,290, Givenchy. Earrings, £167, by Alexis Bittar (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) Dress, £2,165, by Ferragamo. Shoes, £710, per Jacques. Earrings, price on request, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Necklace, £895, by Goossens (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) Swim top, £520; swimsuit, £430, both per Chanel (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) Bodysuit, £340; leggings, £450, both Supriya Lele. Shoes, £710, per Jacques. Earrings, £318; bracelets, from £479, all by Alexis Bittar. Bracelets, from £219, per Dinosaur drawings (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes) Model: Katlin Aas at Supreme Management. Casting: Ikki Casting at WSM. Hair: Noelia Corral at Blend Management with Kevin Murphy Spain. Makeup: Eny Whitehead at Wise & Talented with Chanel Beauty. Photography assistant: Pietro Lazzaris. Fashion Assistant: Lucy Proctor. A version of this article appears in the Wallpaper June 2024 Travel Issue*available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and for Apple News + subscribers. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today. Get our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world straight to your inbox.

