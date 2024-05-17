Fashion
Newark's Untold Fashion History Comes to Life at the Newark Art Museum
Art
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey and its rich history is full of inspiration and creativity. A largely unheralded history of Newark lies in its strong roots in the fashion industry, acting as a hub for the production and shipping of clothing, jewelry and accessories. Newark is also home to several influential fashion designers and icons who are finally receiving the attention they deserve in the Newark Art Museum's latest exhibition titled The history of fashion in Newark: from the workshop to the runway which will continue until June 2, 2024. The Newark Art Museum is located at 49 Washington Street. Read on to learn more about the exhibit and some of Newark's most beloved fashion designers.
About the exhibition
In February 2024, the talented team at the Newark Art Museum opened a breathtaking exhibition. The history of fashion in Newark: from the workshop to the runway which celebrates 75 years of fashion history originating from Newark, New Jersey, by highlighting 11 designers who have had a significant impact on contemporary fashion. The Newark Museum of Art shared on Instagram: It’s not just an exhibition; it’s a celebration of Newark’s enduring influence and creativity, brought to life by those who know it best. From the pioneering workshops of the past to the boundary-pushing designers of today, Newark's fashion scene is ready for the spotlight.
The exhibit features the designer's stunning fashion creations as well as several personal touches of their stories and historical ties to Newark. Linda C. Harrison, Director and CEO of the Newark Art Museum, shares the foreword from the exhibition catalog: For those familiar with Newark's long history as a leader in arts, culture, and industry , this will not be surprising. For others, it will be a revelation that serves to expand the canon of contemporary fashion history… The conversations included here are just a taste of the in-depth interviews conducted by fashion historian and guest curator Kristen J .Owens. Kristen also said in the catalog: As a young graduate student eager to make connections between Black fashion and cultural studies, I could not have imagined that this dream would come true through curating an exhibition also revolutionary. More in-depth excerpts from Kristens' interviews with the featured designers can be found in the exhibition catalog available for purchase at the museum. The interviews will also be released as part of an online audio archive in collaboration with Rutgers University Newark and the Queer Newark Oral History Project.
The muse
Entering the exhibition feels like a passage through time that arouses curiosity. The entire room radiates color, texture and inspiration. Senior Curator Tricia Bloom took M.G. during an individual tour of the exhibition to share the stories behind each piece. When we asked Tricia how the exhibit came to be, she credited model Tracey Africa Norman who began planting seeds with the museum team to highlight Newark's fashion history in 2018. Tracey, a Newark native and current resident, is a model known for being the first black trans model in the 1970s. Tracey also served as a curatorial advisor and helped weave the stories through her insight, practical experience and connections with local designers.
About Tracey
Tracey worked with famous photographer Irving Penn and even appeared on the covers of several major publications throughout the 1970s. She was one of the first black women to grace the cover of Vogue. Tracey's career was booming when she was wrongly outed on the set of a photo shoot in 1980, effectively ending her career. Currently, there were no anti-discrimination protections or policies in place to protect the LBGTQIA+ community. One job allowed her to work again: Tracey was asked to appear on the cover of a Clairol hair dye box and she has continued to work with the brand to this day. Her story has inspired many people over the years, including notable LBGTQIA+ icons like Laverne Cox.
At the museum, visitors will see a stunning 78 x 96 painting of Tracey by Mickalene Thomas titled Isn't she beautiful painted in 2022. This colorful portrait was created with oil paint, acrylic and rhinestones and illustrates Tracey's elegant and regal presence.
Several of the designers seen throughout the exhibition were friends of Traceys. Tricia told us how beautiful it was to see the connection between so many Newark influencers and designers, noting what a deep collaboration it was. She told us that much of the exhibition is dedicated to mentoring and harnessing your energies to support like-minded people.
Featured Creators
Although we don't want to reveal all the wonders of this exhibition, we can tell you that there are some breathtaking designs; big hats, massive tulle dresses and bright colors galore. A walk through the exhibition takes you on a journey through time, from the studio of the late Wesley Tann (1928-2012) and Emily Miles (1910-1999), both pioneers of black design, to a point culmination of more contemporary talents. Creators include MelodyAsherman, BrownMill Atelier, Stephen Burrows, Tyrone Chablis, Jerry Gant, Marco Hall, Shavi Lewis, Narciso Rodriguez and Douglas Says. All featured designers have unique ties to Newark.
At the heart of the exhibition is a runway-style stage with models dressed in vibrant 1970s outfits. The layout is inspired by one of the most legendary moments in fashion history: The Battle of Versailles. The Battle of Versailles was an iconic fashion show that took place in 1973 to raise funds to restore the Palace of Versailles in France. This major event included the participation of Newark designer Stephen Burrows and model Pat Cleaveland, creating a huge opportunity for black models and designers. This glamorous moment was even made into a documentary by Deborah Riley Draper.
At the end of the exhibition is a floor to ceiling list titled Newark Fashion The Bigger Picture which includes a list of over 200 names of designers, models, show producers, commentators, milliners, tailors and marketers who all contribute to paint the picture of fashion in Newark.
Visit the exhibition
The Newark Art Museum is located at 49 Washington Street in Newark and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The history of fashion in Newark: from the workshop to the runway The particular exhibition will be open to the public until June 2, 2024 and tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite for $10.
And after?
The Newark Art Museum is known for hosting fantastic events. The next Saturday May 18 will be Changing the situation: an American artistic meeting. The Newark Art Museum team explained that this exciting one-day program brings together artists, curators, scholars and the public to explore new approaches to American art and changing geographies in museums. The main panel will feature leading contemporary artists Terence Hammonds, Erica Lord, Bony Ramirez and Shahzia Sikander who will discuss their works in NMOA's collection, with distinguished critic and museum historian Seph Rodney as panelist. This day will also be marked by a dedication of the exhibition catalogue. Bony Ramirez as Cattleya, gallery conversations and a block party in collaboration with Newark City Parks to launch our new acquisition and public sculpture, Shahzia Sikander's NOW2023. The event is free but registration is required with the Newark Art Museums website.
