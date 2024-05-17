6 Meghan Markle Dresses I Can't Stop Thinking About for Summer





Every time Meghan Markle appears in public, without fail, I always say to myself: She's so chic. Recently, the Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria with Prince Harry and of course, every outfit she wore made me mentally think about adding summer dresses to my wardrobe and investment in a large pair of square sunglasses. From bold, flattering colors and prints to muted hues and trendy silhouettes, the dresses Meghan Markle wore while visiting Prince Harry's visit to Nigeria quickly became my summer dressing inspiration. I literally dream of walking around in a flowing yellow dress and pretending I have important business to attend to. But for now, this important matter will come to brunch this weekend with my friends. If, like me, you're obsessed with Meghan Markle's dresses, you're in luck. Below I have six different outfits you can recreate to get Meghan Markle's look for less. Be bold with a palm leaf print Source: Getty Images Meghan Markle brings all the summer vibes with this palm leaf print dress by Johanna Ortiz. Paired with simple leather sandals and square sunglasses, this effortless look is easy to recreate with pieces you may already have in your wardrobe. If you can't get your hands on a palm leaf print dress, opt for a wavy or zebra print dress. These designs are bold enough to feel like you're on vacation when you wear them, but they're still busy enough to complement the entire outfit. Turn heads with a stunning red dress Source: Getty Images Wearing a red dress will never fool you. Meghan Markle wore a stunning red dress from the Nigerian brand Orr during her trip while speaking at a panel on women's leadership with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Paired with simple nude heels and minimal accessories, Meghan Markle proves to us that having a stellar red dress in your wardrobe is essential to casually dazzling on any given day. Keep it simple with a white tube dress and minimal jewelry Source: Getty Images Quiet luxury, what do you think? Meghan keeps her look clean and simple with a strapless white dress and a sleek updo. Paired with strappy nude sandals and gold jewelry, this look is perfect for date nights, vacation dinners, or anything else that has to do with being at the beach. Embrace summer with a flowy yellow dress Source: Getty Images If there's one thing we love about Meghan Markle, it's the fact that she (shamelessly!) repeats her outfits. This only makes sense. If you have a wardrobe of stunning designer dresses, of course you will want to wear them again and again. Yellow is undoubtedly the color of summer, and seeing it come out in this Carolina Herrera number proves time and time again how timeless this shade is. Pair bold sunglasses with a lightweight halter dress Source: Getty Images With summer on the horizon, backless dresses are about to be seen everywhere. We especially like halters with long straps that can be worn like a sling or draped like a cape behind you. Meghan Markle wears her floral print halter dress with her signature sunglasses and pearl drop earrings. What can't she achieve? Mix gold and silver jewelry with a peach maxi dress Source: Getty Images Leave it to Meghan Markle to throw on a summer dress and call it a day. Take a page from her book and wear that romantic maxi dress you have hanging in your closet. When paired with your everyday accessories, it makes for an easy summer uniform to wear week after week. If you're feeling it, opt for a summer outfit and go for the same shade of peach as Meghans. The perfect catch, if you ask us.

