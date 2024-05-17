



The 13 best wedding rings for men So you get married, we know it's a journey in many ways. Depending on how involved (or not) you are in wedding planning, you know there's a long list of things to check off before the big day. While the decisions you have to make can seem endless, live music or DJ? Sit-down dinner or buffet style? Bachelor party in Scottsdale or Miami? We're here to make one of your tasks a little easier…and that's buying a wedding ring. Maybe you've already thought about it and maybe you haven't, but finding a wedding ring can be quite difficult. With tons of options, from classic to big and bold, from colorful gemstones to no gemstones at all, from metal to silicone (I could go on, but I don't want to accidentally give you cold feet), the process can seem intimidating. That's why our style experts have rounded up the thirteen best options that will be the perfect symbol of your love and commitment. And remember, you have already accomplished the hardest part: finding your life partner. Allow us to help make the rest a little smoother. “/> Go to content Best gold wedding ring David Yurman Classical Group Every detail of this classic David Yurman ring is carefully considered, from the highly polished finish to the interior of the cable. The best part? It's elegant, simple and eternal. Sizes 5-13 Metallic colors 4 Carat 18 Best silver wedding ring Zales comfort alliance Created in sterling silver, this wedding ring is modern, sophisticated and fully engravable, allowing you to add your own special touch. Sizes 8.5-13.5 Metallic colors Sterling silver Carat Not available Best simple wedding ring Mejuri curved strip Ah, the classic white gold ring. It says you take yourself seriously but not Also seriously, and that you're the type of guy who's been ready for this next chapter since the day you swiped right. Sizes 4-12 Metallic colors 2 Carat 14 Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Best classic wedding ring True Brushed Wand Strip This golden ring from Vrai combines sleek modernity with a romantic nod to the past. A subtle twist on a signature design, it will add just the perfect amount of bling to your ring finger. Sizes 4-8 Metallic colors 4 Carat 18 Best diamond wedding ring Blue Nile Diamond Trio Ring Diamonds are a girls guys best friend. This stunning piece from Blue Nile, featuring three center stones and a gleaming platinum bracelet, will add a bold finish to your look. Sizes 6-14 Metallic colors 4 Carat 14 Best Mixed Metal Wedding Ring Merle Brilliant Earth Ring Brilliant Earth aims to create sustainable and ethically sourced jewelry. The brand never compromises on quality and conscience in its designs, and this mixed titanium bracelet is a great example. Sizes 7-9 Metallic colors 3 Carat 14 or 18 Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Best Wedding Band with Bow John Hardy's Love Knot Known as the lovers' knot, this style represents the eternal connection between two partners.aww. Intertwined sterling silver hearts are a great reminder of the resilience and commitment you share. Sizes 6-11 Metallic colors Sterling silver Carat Not available Best economic alliance ThunderFit Silicone Wedding Rings If you're worried about ruining (or losing) your formal wedding ring when you engage in physical activities, then these silicone rings are for you. They are durable and flexible while showing the world who you are, humtaken. Sizes 5-16 Colors 28 Carat Not applicable Best Unique Wedding Band Le Gramme Godron Ring This ring is cast in ribbed recycled sterling silver and features minimal detail, with its weight in grams. It's a great alternative to a classic silver bracelet without being Also additional. Sizes 58mm-62mm Metallic colors Sterling silver Grams 9 Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Best Lab Grown Diamond Wedding Ring Alliance of cultivated shine Grown Brilliance offers a virtual try-on feature that makes finding the right band easier than ever. But if you choose this white gold ring lined with lab-grown diamonds, we already know it's a style you can't go wrong with. Sizes 7-13 Metallic colors 2 Carat 14 Best wedding ring detailed David Yurman forged ring I know what you're thinking: this ring looks straight out of Middle Earth. And while you won't have to fight Sauron to be its proud owner, you will have to fight other buyers because it's selling out pretty quickly. But who can blame them? It's cool as hell. Sizes 8-11 Metallic colors A Carat 18 Best wedding ring with precious stones 42 Suns Eternity Ring 42 Suns' eternity ring is crafted from 14-karat gold and set with emerald-cut lab-grown orange sapphires. You can wear it alone, with a thin bracelet or even add it to your favorite stack. It's a win, a win, a win. Sizes 53-61 Metallic colors 5 Carat 14 Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Best affordable wedding ring Emanuele Bicocchi striped ring This band may seem a little rough around the edges, but it's ideal for guys who don't want something too stuffy. Sizes 9-12 Metallic colors Sterling silver Carat Not available Frequently asked questions How to find the right solution?

It's easier than you think. Not only can you buy a online, but you can also just go to your local jeweler and ask to have your finger measured. But no matter your size, you should always remember that your fingers can swell depending on the weather, so be sure to give yourself a little extra room, but not too much. How do I clean my wedding ring?

Solid gold rings are by far the easiest metal to clean. Just jump in the shower with yours or rinse it under hot water with Dawn soap, and bam, you're ready to go. But for other metals and rings with more intricate details, purchase one or again, go to your local jeweler (you can usually have the ring cleaned for free).



Do I really need a wedding ring?

Don't get me wrong, I usually like a hot plug. But some takes are too hot, even for me, and not buying a wedding ring is one of them. Ultimately, it all comes down to personal preference, but in 2024, there are enough styles of rings on the market that you can surely find one that matches your vibe. Plus, there are also a variety of budget-friendly options if you want to save your wedding money for, I don't know, the honeymoon. So yeah, buy a damn ring. Why you can trust Esquire We've been testing, wearing and reviewing style products for around eighty years.seriouslyso trust us when we say that we only recommend parts that are worth your hard-earned money. We compile our guides through extensive research and testing, making sure to guarantee options we would purchase for ourselves or a family member. From affordable suits to comfortable shoes, we handpick the best, and that's a promise. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

