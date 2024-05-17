Fashion
The 13 best wedding rings for men
So you get married, we know it's a journey in many ways. Depending on how involved (or not) you are in wedding planning, you know there's a long list of things to check off before the big day. While the decisions you have to make can seem endless, live music or DJ? Sit-down dinner or buffet style? Bachelor party in Scottsdale or Miami? We're here to make one of your tasks a little easier…and that's buying a wedding ring.
Maybe you've already thought about it and maybe you haven't, but finding a wedding ring can be quite difficult. With tons of options, from classic to big and bold, from colorful gemstones to no gemstones at all, from metal to silicone (I could go on, but I don't want to accidentally give you cold feet), the process can seem intimidating. That's why our style experts have rounded up the thirteen best options that will be the perfect symbol of your love and commitment. And remember, you have already accomplished the hardest part: finding your life partner. Allow us to help make the rest a little smoother.
Frequently asked questions
How to find the right solution?
It's easier than you think. Not only can you buy a ring sizer online, but you can also just go to your local jeweler and ask to have your finger measured. But no matter your size, you should always remember that your fingers can swell depending on the weather, so be sure to give yourself a little extra room, but not too much.
How do I clean my wedding ring?
Solid gold rings are by far the easiest metal to clean. Just jump in the shower with yours or rinse it under hot water with Dawn soap, and bam, you're ready to go. But for other metals and rings with more intricate details, purchase one ring cleaner on Amazon or again, go to your local jeweler (you can usually have the ring cleaned for free).
Do I really need a wedding ring?
Don't get me wrong, I usually like a hot plug. But some takes are too hot, even for me, and not buying a wedding ring is one of them. Ultimately, it all comes down to personal preference, but in 2024, there are enough styles of rings on the market that you can surely find one that matches your vibe. Plus, there are also a variety of budget-friendly options if you want to save your wedding money for, I don't know, the honeymoon. So yeah, buy a damn ring.
Why you can trust Esquire
We've been testing, wearing and reviewing style products for around eighty years.seriouslyso trust us when we say that we only recommend parts that are worth your hard-earned money.
We compile our guides through extensive research and testing, making sure to guarantee options we would purchase for ourselves or a family member. From affordable suits to comfortable shoes, we handpick the best, and that's a promise.
