This Reoria Bodycon Dress Makes Me So Confident

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I succumbed to many influencer recommendations and Instagram ads. Most of the time, I end up buying quirky items, like cat bowls or redhead-themed candles. It's rare that I end up buying clothes just because a content creator asked me to. I'm really picky because, to be honest, I once ordered a swimsuit that sent me into a body shame spiral.

I'm going to be real here: it's so easy to compare your body to that of every other person on the internet. I wish this didn't happen, but it does (quite often in fact!). After putting on a particularly tight bikini recommended by a model influencer, I was so disappointed that it didn't hug my body like hers. To put it mildly, the feeling sucked. Since then, I've avoided adding any other form-fitting or revealing items to my cart.

It's been a few years and I'm in a much better place mentally than after that swimsuit fiasco, but I've always been hesitant to buy clothes recommended by influencers. . . until my roommate was tricked into buying this stunning baby blue long dress on Amazon.

Get the Reoria Long Bodycon Maxi Dress starting at just $16 (originally $37!) at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

This dress has all the details that my past self would have avoided – it's incredibly long, quite simple (I'm a sparkle girl) and has a tight, figure-hugging silhouette. Introduce me, on the other hand, I fell in love as soon as my friend put it on. I practically took it off to try it myself, and I couldn't have been more pleasantly surprised.

Usually I shy away from these kinds of dresses, but the buttery soft fabric clung to my curves in such a beautiful way that I could feel my confidence growing the more I looked in the mirror. Instead of feeling lumpy or trying to pinpoint all my flaws, this dress perfectly smoothed my figure and accentuated all the right places — and did so without any shapewear underneath.

I would never have run to Amazon so quickly after trying something on – in fact, I would never have run to Amazon to buy clothes, period. (There's a first time for everything, right?) Although I didn't need to read the reviews before adding the dress to my cart, going through a few of them solidified my decision that this was the case. a necessity for my closet.

Among the hundreds of positive reviews, dozens have dubbed this the cheapest version of the viral Skims dress. Plus, many have mentioned that it maintains its shape despite multiple washes. That, my friends, was all the comfort and validation I needed.

Now that I have my own, it's quickly becoming the the most worn dress in my wardrobe. Every time I step out of it, I feel my confidence blossom – and that's exactly how clothes should make you feel. I probably won't buy every fashion item that influencers recommend, but I've realized that influencers can sometimes get it right.

Oh, and now's the perfect time to get on board the Reoria bodycon dress Hop on the bandwagon, because select colors start at 57% off! Good shopping!

THANKS! You have successfully registered.

Get the Reoria Long Bodycon Maxi Dress starting at just $16 (originally $37!) at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.