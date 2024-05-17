Fashion
Mushroom eco-leather is becoming widespread
(Left) Ganoderma lucidum (rishi) grown in aluminum trays with clear plastic lids, (Middle) Large mat of Ganoderma lucidum (rishi) harvested by peeling, (Right) Mycelium mat after harvesting and rinsing the residues of the growth medium. Credit: Research directions: biotechnology design (2024). DOI: 10.1017/btd.2024.6
As fashion designers search for alternatives to leather, growing leather substitutes from mycelium or mushrooms using a new pasty medium has opened up the possibility of growing this bio-made material faster and to cultivate it more easily.
Researchers studying how to grow and grow mycelium leather more efficiently tested their hypotheses by growing and harvesting mycelium leather mats using a new paste of their own design as a substrate. Their conclusions are published In Research directions: biotechnology design.
Mycelium materials offer an inexpensive and environmentally sustainable alternative to some petroleum-based materials and a more sustainable and ethical alternative to animal-based leather. They can be grown on a wide variety of agricultural and industrial organic wastes or side streams.
With greater adoption and larger scale production, these products have the potential to become more economically viable than established traditional materials. They can also be optimized to meet consumer demands.
Researchers examined the compatibility of fungi for the development of leather carpets using two fungal species: Ganoderma lucidum (reishi), a medicinal mushroom widely used in biodesign; and Pleurotus djamor (pink oyster), a gourmet mushroom that tends to quickly colonize the substrate and enter the fruiting phase, meaning it quickly produces mushroom fruit bodies.
By carefully formulating a new pasty substrate in which the mushrooms can grow, the researchers sought to improve the availability of nutrients from the mushrooms; allow their scalability; and streamline their cultivation processes.
Different species of mushrooms have their own substrate preferences, which means that an important part of growing mushrooms (and growing mycelium) is matching your mushrooms with the best substrate available. Common substrates include straw, coffee grounds and manure.
Tensile tests of mycelium samples using the Mxmoonfree 500N digital dynamometer. Credit: Research directions: biotechnology design (2024). DOI: 10.1017/btd.2024.6
Mycelium leather is produced by growing the fungus as biological tissue or mat on a liquid or solid substrate, or as fungal biomass in submerged liquid fermentation. Solid-state fermentation provides superior growth conditions; However, surface fermentation in a liquid state allows mycelium mats to be harvested more easily, although growth rates are slower due to lower oxygen levels. Finally, fermentation in a liquid state gives improved yields, but the product must be further manipulated to produce a mat of mycelium.
In response to these challenges, researchers developed a new cultivation method based on a paste-like substrate that offers the advantages of high nutrient content as well as small nutrient particle size, facilitating nutrient absorption. .
The researchers found that by using this particular paste, they were able to grow thicker mycelial mats over a shorter period of time compared to growing on nutrient-enriched agar or liquid culture. Additionally, other benefits of this growing method became evident during the harvesting phase, as the mats had become strong enough that it was possible to peel them without the need to cut the leaf.
Lead author of the study, Assia Crawford, from the University of Colorado in the US, said: “As our world seeks sustainable alternatives to traditional materials, the use of living organisms to produce materials biodegradable alternatives with low environmental impact are attracting growing interest. – like mycelium leather, which is an ecological alternative to leather.
“The extensive processing required to transform hide into traditional leather carries high environmental costs. Additionally, petrochemical alternatives like faux leather, which have become increasingly popular in response to the challenges of animal leather production and associated ethical concerns, also have associated significant environmental impacts. with fossil fuel extraction, long periods of degradation and potential risks of gas release. Developing better alternatives is crucial in today's ecologically fragile world.
“Bio-design methods like those explored in our study contribute to the development of high-quality, scalable and biodegradable material alternatives. These in turn have the potential to address the environmental challenges associated with high textile consumption. Indeed, the flexible nature of pure mycelial mats is a compelling potential substitute for non-woven materials such as animal-based leather and petroleum-based faux leather alternatives.
“As researchers, we have a responsibility to continue to develop better materials in response to the climate crisis, which is what the study aims to do.”
More information:
Assia Crawford et al, Growing mycelium leather: a paste substrate approach with post-treatments, Research directions: biotechnology design (2024). DOI: 10.1017/btd.2024.6
Quote: Mushrooms in fashion: mushroom eco-leather is moving towards the general public (May 17, 2024) retrieved on May 17, 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-fungi-fashion- mushroom-eco-leather. HTML
This document is subject to copyright. Except for fair use for private study or research purposes, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information only.
|
Sources
2/ https://phys.org/news/2024-05-fungi-fashion-mushroom-eco-leather.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alec Baldwin trial: Actor pushes for manslaughter charge to be dismissed in 'Rust' filming that killed Halyna Hutchins
- It's all love for Kiski Area High School's new tennis courts
- Mushroom eco-leather is becoming widespread
- Imran Khan seen after 285 days in prison. Pakistanis rush to buy the blue shirt he is wearing
- Exclusive interview! Sanjeeda Sheikh on Netflix's Heeramandi and in collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Why is real estate tech attracting attention?
- Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: no longer a partnership of equals
- Donald Trump will visit Saint-Paul. What are the security expenses?
- He asked Israel to stop Gaza war during Ramzan: PM Modi
- President Jokowi receives state visit from Governor General of Australia
- Tips for Establishing a Daily Meditation Practice | Entertainment
- Alabama Football's transfer portal moves are being broken