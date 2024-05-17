Selena Gomez looks chic at Cannes 2024 in a little white peplum dress





Selena Gomez landed at the Cannes Film Festival in the perfect LWD (little white dress) from spring to summer. Her look isn't just the model for a French Riviera vacation wardrobe; it is also a sign of the imminent return of the peplum trend. Erin Walsh styled the Rare Beauty founder with beach-chic precision. Greeting fans at her hotel, Gomez wore a white knit dress by Self-Portrait that featured a ruffled peplum waist and flared sleeves. She adopted a monochrome palette with all-white accessories, including white oval sunglasses, a white Aspinal London bag and white Roger Vivier slingback heels. Selena Gomez arrived in Cannes wearing a white Self-Portrait dress with a peplum waist. (Image credit: Getty Images) Self-Portrait White Knit Peplum Mini Dress Roger Vivier Square Toe Slingback Pumps Gomez's outfit had touches of work (in the button-front dress silhouette and top-handle bag) and play (with the dress's ruffled skirt and oversized metallic earrings). She also extended her all-white locks to her hair accessories, cutting off her high bun with a small white barrette. About that peplum waist: Gomez is just the latest fashion insider to hint that the mid-August style is ready for a potential comeback. Runways such as Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Tove have featured peplum tops in their recent collections, ranging from minimalist black and white versions to ruffled versions with lace and floral details. Emma Stone dressed up to accept her second Best Actress Oscar this spring in a Louis Vuitton peplum dress. Gomez accessorized with all-white accessories, including Roger Vivier heels and an Aspinal London bag. (Image credit: Getty Images) Etnia Barcelona Ampat Sunglasses Aspinal London Midi Mayfair raffia bag Jennifer Meyer Large Hammered Disc Earrings Bridal white has been a theme in Gomez's wardrobe for her public appearances lately. Appearing at Rare Beauty's Mental Health Summit in New York on May 1, she wore an intentionally ruffled dress by Maticevski with a cloud-like texture (and hue). If Gomez walks the steps of the Cannes Film Festival later today, she'll stand up to respect the occasion's over-the-top dress code. For now, her little white dress, both rich and relaxed, is the model for a sophisticated summer outfit. Shop More Little White Dresses Inspired by Selena Gomez Reformation Inda open knit mini dress Self-Portrait Curly Peplum Minidress Mango – Swiss embroidered shirt dress Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/selena-gomez-cannes-white-peplum-mini-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos