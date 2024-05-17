Under Armor refocuses on men's clothing and restructures its business





Under Armor Inc. launches restructuring plan to turn around growing losses. Founder Kevin Plank, who was brought back as CEO last month after stepping down at the end of 2019, told analysts he was working on cost management and implementing strategies needed to grow the brand. This includes an undisclosed number of layoffs. The company said it expects to take on between $7 million and $15 million in severance and benefits. FOX Business has reached out to Under Armor for comment. UNDER ARMOUR, STEPHEN CURRY EQUIPS FOR THE LONG TERM WITH AN EXTENSION OF PARTNERSHIP The company will also reprioritize its core men's wear business, from which it has “diverted attention,” Plank told analysts during an earnings conference call Thursday. According to Plank, who resigned after a series of scandals, the loss of focus on its core menswear business allowed the company, particularly in North America, to “become more promotional and commodified,” which ” has had a significant impact on the perception of our brand. ” “We're going to rectify that,” Plank said, adding that “this focus doesn't mean we lose priority on our footwear or the women's sector per se. But from a sequencing standpoint, men's wear will be our highest priority. The decisions the company makes “will put pressure on our bottom line and bottom line in the near term,” Plank said. In the three months ended March 31, the company's global revenue fell 5 percent to $1.3 billion. In North America, it fell 10% to $772 million. Plank admitted to analysts that “this is not where I imagined Under Armor playing at this point in our journey.” GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE In fiscal 2025, Under Armor expects its revenue to decline at a double-digit rate, which includes a 15% to 17% decline in North America, “as the company works to reset significantly this activity after years of increased crisis.” promotional activities.”

