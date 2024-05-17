Selena Gomez Kicks Off Cannes in a Cheeky $495 Dress: See Her Look!





Selena Gomez made a glamorous arrival in France for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The 31-year-old singer and actress kicked off her time at the annual film festival by shopping and greeting fans in a flirty, effortless and chic all-white look, perfect for the French Riviera. The star wore a white knit peplum mini dress from clothing brand Self-Portrait (which is available now for $495) and Roger Vivier white and black slingback pumps. She completed the look with white round sunglasses from Ethnicity Barcelona and a small white handbag. Her black hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. Gomez stars in the Emilie Pérez, an official selection of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 18. Selena Gomez arrives in Cannes.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

On the official Cannes website, the synopsis reads: “Overqualified and undervalued, Rita is a lawyer at a large firm who is more interested in freeing criminals than bringing them to justice.

One day, an unexpected outcome is offered to him when the head of the Manitas cartel hires him to help him get out of his business and carry out a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he always dreamed of being. Selena Gomez arrives in Cannes.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Gomez's matching white look is in line with her recent monochromatic fashion trend. The PEOPLE Puzzler crosswords are here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now! For the Time100 summit in New York on April 24, the Only murders in the building The star opted for an edgy, all-black ensemble. The Matrix-inspired look consisted of an oversized black leather jacket by Ducie London and a black Brandon Maxwell dress with a leather corset bodice. She accessorized with black peep-toe pumps from Black Suede Studio, black cat-eye sunglasses from Linda Farrow, and subtle jewelry from Stéphanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry. Selena Gomez attends the TIME100 Summit 2024 on April 24, 2024 in New York.

Craig Barritt/Getty

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Rare Beauty founder looked pretty in pink at the New York launch of her brand's new product, Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush, on April 6. Gomez wore a silky, spring-appropriate pink button-down dress with a subtle paisley pattern. She added a pale pink coat over her shoulders for a casual look and accessorized with pointy pink pumps with little ribbons on them. Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch luminous powder blush collection on April 6, 2024 in New York.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

For a bit of vintage style, the star's hair was styled into a voluminous '60s-inspired bouffant, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Orlando Pita.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/selena-gomez-kicks-off-cannes-film-festival-in-chic-white-dress-details-photos-8650198 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos