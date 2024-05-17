Barry Keoghan, Alton Mason and more among the best in menswear at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival





The 2024 Cannes Film Festival had no shortage of high fashion looks, especially among male celebrities. The likes of Chris Hemsworth, Barry Keoghan, Alton Mason and other men have taken over. the red carpet of the festival in a multitude of looks that left an impression on the spectators. More from WWD Keoghan, who became known for its and haute couture style, made his appearance at the Cannes film festival for the premiere of his new film Bird wearing a casual version of a tuxedo, custom made by Burberry. Barry Keoghan attends the Bird Red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) The Saltburn cast's look consisted of a light blue tuxedo jacket paired with a ruffled white shirt and fitted black pants. He paired the look with an Omega watch. The look was designed by her longtime stylist, Ilaria Urbinati. Alton Mason attends the Megalopolis red carpet during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Mason also opted for an take on classic menswear for his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The model and actor wore a sculptural, patterned suit by French menswear designer LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi. Mason paired the look with Messika jewelry, specifically a chain-like layered necklace adorned with diamonds. On the more classic menswear side, Hemsworth attended the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga wearing a white suit jacket with black pants and Megalopolis actor Adam Driver also wore a white tuxedo jacket with black pants. Nathalie Emmanuel and Adam Driver attend the Megalopolis red carpet during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images) To see the best men's fashion from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, click through the gallery above. Launch gallery: The best of men's fashion at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival The best of World Day

