How to profit from the Dolly Parton deal





This weekend you can dress up like Dolly Parton and head to your nearest Krispy Kreme to grab a free donut. The donut giant wants to celebrate its latest collaboration with the country music legend, inviting everyone to pick up Dolly'd Up and visit stores on Saturday, May 18, as previously reported by USA TODAY. Any customer who dresses like Parton will receive a free original glazed donut. The Dolly Southern Sweets Donut Collection officially launched Tuesday and will be available in Krispy Kreme stores nationwide for a limited time. The new donuts, four of them, are extra sweet and inspired by classic American desserts. Having some of my favorite Southern flavors in one unique donut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me, Parton said. These donuts remind me of home. So I'm excited for people to share them with their own family and friends. They're pretty nice, if I do say so myself! Here's how to get them. Free Krispy Kreme Donuts for All Dolly Parton Lovers All you need to do to get a free donut is show up to a Krispy Kreme location and introduce yourself to Dollyd Up. The donut giant says you can go all out with full Dolly Parton regalia or wear your favorite Dolly Parton product. The choice is yours. You can still get a donut without getting dressed, all you have to do is sing your favorite Dolly Parton song, says Krispy Kreme. Dolly Parton x Krispy Kreme Collaboration Flavors You can definitely fill up on dessert with this collection of donuts. The flavors of the collaboration are Dolly Dazzler Donut, Peachy Keen Cobbler Donut, Banana Puddin' Pie and Chocolate Creme Pie. Donut Dolly Dazzler : An original glazed donut dipped in strawberry frosting, with gold, pink and white sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece

: An original glazed donut dipped in strawberry frosting, with gold, pink and white sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece Peachy Keen Cobbler Donut : An unglazed donut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar glaze and a crunchy cobbler topping

: An unglazed donut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar glaze and a crunchy cobbler topping Banana Pudding Pie : An unglazed banana pudding filled donut made with wafers and banana pudding cream, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie

: An unglazed banana pudding filled donut made with wafers and banana pudding cream, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie Chocolate cream pie: An original glazed donut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble A Krispy Kreme six-pack featuring Dolly Dazzler, Banana Puddin' Pie and Chocolate Creme Pie donuts will also be available. You can visit Krispy Kremes website to find a store or grocery store near you.

