Fashion show made from recycled vintage clothing and used trash to benefit an AIDS non-profit organization at Lagunitas Brewery.





Prepare your eyeballs. After two years of mind-blowing, life-changing, attitude-adjusting entertainment at the Petalumas Phoenix Theater, the annual extravaganza known as The North Bay Fashion Ball has a new home, the outdoor amphitheater at Laguitas Brewery. This scene has of course become famous over the years, having seen such sensational and spectacular acts as Thundercat, STRKKR, Shannon and the Clams, Mavis Staples and the Lagunitas Beer Circus. But we've never seen anything like the North Bay Fashion Ball. According to co-producer Cincinnatus Hibbard, the centerpiece of the always dazzling show will be a presentation of six small, impactful collections, with each brand invited to do their best to steal the show. Presenters are Reprezent, Buck Lucky Brand, Love Morgue, Poofii Studio, The Princess Boutique and YLX Design. The theme of conservation and bringing this diverse group together is vitality, joie de vivre and ambition, Hibbard said. With an elaborate floral set design by Beth Tisthammer and a colorful dance beat set for the models by Dj Saint Rose Disco, the fashion-forward extravaganza will feature the popular annual Open Call Runway Show. Dazzled guests are invited inside, Hibbard said, for a star turn on stage and a chance to win a crown by popular acclimation call. Participants are encouraged to dress in outfits of their own design, whether as cover girls, an alien, a stripper, a rock god or a mystical goddess. All participants in the open call will receive certificates declaring them officially hot, Hibbard added. Describing the new venue, Hibbard said Lagunitas Brewery, perhaps the North Bay's best-known brand, continues its commitment to hosting non-profits, fringe artists and quirky events. Calling the venue a natural fit for our event, Hibbard said brewery tours will take place throughout the festivities. The pop-up market, featuring more than 45 local makers, vintage collectors and sellers of collectibles of all kinds, will include food trucks although the Lagunitas burger bar is open and a lineup of cool bands from the superb purveyors of post -punk known as From the Weird to psychedelic rockers Echolyptus at Hubbub Club, the North Bays' quixotic carnivalesque marching and dancing group. The latter, according to Hibbard, will officially close the market and move the action by leading the crowd into the amphitheater for the main event: the fashion show itself. Co-produced by Cincinnatus Hibbard and Lena Claypool of Petalumas vintage clothing store Buck Lucky, the event is a fundraiser for Face to Face, the Sonoma County Aids Network. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the ticket show go to Face to Face, Hibbard said. Their mission continues to be support for the growing and aging HIV/AIDS population, but has changed and expanded to include broad-spectrum STD testing, clean hypodermic needle exchange, Narcan distribution, advice, guidance and housing placement, all delivered free of charge by compassionate people. staff. Recognizing that the North Bay Fashion Ball is just one of many Bay Area events that focus on vintage, upcycled materials, queer representation and diversity, this year's show will include embassies of other local fashion shows. In an effort to link arms and grow the scene, there will be visits from three of the most exceptional series and annual fashion shows, explains a press release distributed last week by Claypool and Hibbard. These ambassadors will come from the California Indian Museums Annual Exposition, Soft Medicine Semi-Annual and Sonoma Community Centers Trashin Fashion Annual. Each contingent will have their director who will direct some of their best looks to a personally selected powerful song.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.petaluma360.com/article/entertainment/fashion-trash-aids-lagunitas-runway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos