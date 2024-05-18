Five Bruins honored on MPSF varsity team





Five Bruins were named to the 2024 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) men's varsity volleyball team in an announcement Friday by the MPSF league office. Senior outside hitter Ethan Champlin redshirt junior middle blocker Guy Génis redshirtsseniorlibero/outside hitter Alex Chevalier redshirt sophomore middle blocker Sean McQuiggan and outside hitter as a redshirt sophomore Cooper Robinson were each honored by the MPSF for their outstanding achievements in the classroom. Champlin was a first-team All-MPSF and first-team AVCA All-America selection in 2024. He was named MVP of the 2024 NCAA Men's Collegiate Volleyball Championship after leading UCLA to its second title consecutive national. Champlin recorded a season-high 15 kills and six blocks in the championship match, while adding a season-high 19 kills, along with 13 digs in the national semifinal victory. He led the team with 16 double-digit kills during the season and led the team in kills 14 times. Champlin also spent time as a libero during the season and was credited with a career-high 17 digs, most by a Bruin player since 2016, in a regular season game. The senior hitter is a finalist for the Karch Kiraly Award given to the nation's best outside hitter. He rated 17th nationally this season with a .339 hitting percentage. Genis ranked fifth in the 2024 MPSF in block average with a mark of 1.01 blocks per set. He hit .300 or better in 15 games and recorded multiple blocks in 18 contests. Genis was credited with four blocks in the NCAA title run after recording five tricks in the national semifinal victory. He totaled eight blocks in a regular-season triumph over Long Beach State and racked up a game-high 11 blocks in the home win over UC Irvine during the regular season. Knight was in action for the Bruins as both an outside hitter and libero in 2024. He played primarily as a libero throughout the streak and was perfect on all 31 service receptions in the NCAA title match . As a hitter, he hit over .300 in 11 games. He had 14 kills in a regular season battle against Long Beach, 10 kills against Pepperdine and a career-high 16 kills against UC Santa Barbara. Knight recorded a season-high nine digs in a win at Lewis. Robinson was a second-team All-MPSF pick and honorable mention AVCA All-America selection in his first season as a starter. He ranked 20th in the country in pass percentage at 0.332 and was 35th nationally average aces per set at 0.37. Robinson recorded 12 double-digit kills, including two 20-plus kill efforts in back-to-back regular-season victories over UC Irvine, earning him AVCA National Player of the Week honors. He posted double-digit point production in 18 games. Robinson had multiple aces in 11 matches during the season. McQuiggan played in 17 games with 13 starts. He was named honorable mention All-MPSF. McQuiggan compiled 11 blocks in two regular-season wins against Grand Canyon. He recorded a career-high nine kills and 12.0 points in a win over Pepperdine and had seven kills each in wins over Stanford and Ohio State. He had a pair of aces against USC and Stanford. Each MPSF All-Academic selection must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00, appear in at least half of the team's games, and have completed at least one full academic year at UCLA prior to the season for which the award is received for being nominated. for honors.

