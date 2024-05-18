General Hospital Where to Buy Brook Lynn and Maxie's Wedding Dresses





All products and services featured are independently chosen by the editors. However, Soaps.com may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. There is something magical about weddings. People come together to celebrate their loved ones on a joyous day of warmth and happiness. And everyone can dress up and look their best! But not too well. You never want to upstage the bride. If there is one thing that General Hospital What viewers could agree on about Chase and Brook Lynn's wedding was that the dresses were stunning. But then, that's what we expect from a good soap opera. And Maxie, in particular, stood out in her bridesmaid dress! Kirsten Storms was really feeling it when she took to Instagram to offer “(another) selfie of me in my bridesmaid dress.” As Tabyana Ali (Trina) said in the comments: “You are that women!” So we thought we'd find the bridesmaid dresses worn by Maxie and Willow so you can be too that women. And while we're at it, why not find the rest of the wedding dresses so you can be all women! Or you can get it used at Poshmark for $350. Portia's chiffon dress Although we couldn't find the exact model, we found the design in blue at Macy's. And a similar one a purple one at Bloomingdale's for just $398 — There's nothing better than a great price! Anna's midi dress And while it's not the same pattern, if you want a similar look and a much more budget-conscious fit, you can find a floral evening dress on Amazon. Jordan Asymmetric Midi Dress But if you want an asymmetrical dress for a lower price, while still feeling amazing, there's always a women's one-shoulder dress on Amazon. Blaze Floral Dress You can't beat the price of Blaze ASTR The Label dress at Macy's – only $168! Natalia's cocktail dress Natalia's dress was pretty easy to find, but while her exact look is a little pricey on Amazon for $203, there is a version in blue that is much more affordable! Sam's embroidered dress Sam's look comes not only in yellow, but in virtually any color you could want, and even better? Depending on the color you choose, you could get it for 25% off! Liz's floral dress Unfortunately, we were only able to find the Dakota dress that Liz wore directly on the MISA website. But if you like the look of the brand's dresses, Revolve offers MISA dresses like Kidadafor a little cheaper! And if you still can't get enough of the wedding, check out our gallery of photos from Brook Lynn and Chase's big day below!

