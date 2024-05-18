This popular, flattering spring dress is up to 45% off: “I feel so attractive”

As soon as the weather gets above 70° and the hot coffees turn into iced coffees, it's time to break out the flowy summer dresses. If you're looking to add a new one to spice up your spring wardrobe (aren't we all?), Amazon shoppers have discovered a flattering option. THE Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress it's everything you would want in a dress. It's casual, yet chic and airy enough to keep you cool on hot days. Right now, you can get it on sale for just $34, a wild 45% off.

Amazon The ruffled skirt finishes with an adorable ruffled hem that will look stunning with strappy sandals this season. $34 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

Starting at just over $30, this summer dress It looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. Most dresses like this can easily cost over $100, especially this time of year. It's also even cheaper right now than it was on Black Friday, so you know it's a good deal.

Why do I need this?

As temperatures rise, it's essential to have a breezy dress that you can throw on and go. The tiered style is cut to fall effortlessly on the body without clinging to skin or highlighting certain body parts, which also allows for flattering and seductive movement. Meanwhile, the puff sleeves balance your upper body while keeping your arms covered in a very stylish way.

Another good thing? The dress available in 34 different colors and patterns yes, 34! In fact, several buyers report owning it in a handful of colors. And gave the dress as a gift to their friends and family. Choose from fun floral designs, animal prints and solid colors. Why not grab a few and swap them depending on your mood that day? Just note that prices vary from color to color.

However, the trusty dress really shines when it comes to versatility. Reviewers have worn it everywhere, from the beach, to dinner, and even to work! If the reviews are true, this dress will look fabulous with just about everything. Pair it with classic white sneakers for busy days when you want to look chic or dress it up with heels. We highly suggest wearing it to brunch, graduation, or any of your next summer celebrations.

We won't judge you if you buy one in every color, they're all so cute! (Amazon)

What the critics say

Reviewers love it this flowing dress so much so that they've given it over 6,800 perfect five-star reviews. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers purchased it in the last month alone.

Benefits

“I'm a 67 year old size XL grandmother. I love this dress so much,” she shared an Amazon buyer. “I've gotten so many compliments when I've worn one. They work great for summer with flip flops or with a light jacket and boots.”

“This is a beautiful and flattering dress. I love the colors and the cut,” wrote another satisfied customer. “I'm conscious of my arms and they fit comfortably. I even got a size small and I'm usually a size medium.”

“I have nine of these dresses and I just ordered another color,” exclaimed a five star fan. “Dark colors I will use for winter. You can wear it with ankle boots, high boots, heels and even sneakers. I usually wear mine with a cardigan. Don't hesitate to order, you won't You won't regret it. I love it!

The inconvenients

Although reviewers generally like the style and color options, a handful of reviewers shared a few things they think would improve it.

“I love the way this dress feels when I wear it!” wrote a critic. “It's so comfortable that I didn't want to put on pants when I got home! The only downside is that it has to have pockets. I think I'll add some myself and then it will be perfect.”

“The sleeves are the perfect length and the little ruffled edge is adorable,” another customer sharing. “I wish it was a small size because it's longer on me than the models but it's still not a maxi so I like my ankles to still be visible. It's a little sheer, but hey it's a summer dress so who cares? The tiered look is really fun and elegant at the same time. Great with wedge heels or a pair of flip flops!

Amazon Grab the dress in this pretty polka dot blue if you want to feel like breezy spring royalty. $34 at Amazon

