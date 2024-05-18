Emma Stone wears a low-neck dress at the Cannes Film Festival





Emma Stone brought plenty of sparkle and a deep, plunging neckline to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. THE Kinds of Kindness The star stepped out to the film's premiere tonight, wearing a plum-colored sequin dress from Louis Vuitton. She had her red hair styled in loose waves. In terms of accessories, Stone left her neck bare, instead choosing a pair of drop earrings and a statement bangle bracelet. Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Learn more about Emma Stone Kinds of Kindness Brands Stone's final collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed and co-wrote the film. They last worked together on Poor things, which earned Stone her second Best Actress Oscar this year. They also did The favourite (2018) together. Stone spoke to Variety with Lanthimos in February about how they came to work together on Poor things. His decision to cast her went far beyond Stone's acting talent. As Stone explained, Yorgos feels that a lot of his process of working with people or inserting them into his films has to do with who they are as a person. It's not just performance-based. When we did castings, you usually sent me interviews with people rather than their films. Lanthimos agreed, saying, “Yes, it’s very important, the person. So there's always this thing where casting directors or agents ask: Is this an offer? And I always say, Well, I need us to meet first. How am I going to pitch a role if I don't talk to the person, to see how we get along? So we met and got along really well.

