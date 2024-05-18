Fashion
The world's first 3D printed wedding dress took almost a month to make
It was his “something new”.
Mariana Pavani walked down the aisle in a custom-made dress that marked a big day not only for the bride but also for fashion history: Dutch designer Iris van Herpen used a 3D printer to make the bride's dress. new-age bride of the lawyer, the first of it's nice.
“It was definitely a dream project for me, because 3D printed clothing is in museums and on runways, but to have someone wear it on the most special day of their life, I think it “It's really something else,” van Herpen said. Everyday women's clothing.
The fantastic bodice of this innovative dress wraps the bride's torso, crosses her neckline and wraps around her neck with bony elegance. This one-of-a-kind garment took 600 hours to make, 41 hours to print and resulted in a file size of 216.7 MB.
“There are no seams. You couldn't do that with a typical model, said van Herpen, who used the program ZBrush to develop the bodice design.
The designer is known for crafting delicately alien pieces from a rigid, 3D printing-friendly synthetic material. The process can take hours and hours, but it's worth it. Her emblematic piece from fall 2011 “Together“, also known as skeleton dressappeared in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's “Women Dressing Women” exhibition.
Pavani underwent a 3D scan of her body to ensure a perfect fit, as well as multiple fittings for the dress underneath, which was hand pleated. In the final product, the draper finds a balance between airy grace and rigidity. Van Herpen said the piece embodies “femininity” with an “edgy vibe.”
You have the sculptural elements, but also the fluidity, the movement. And it's [a] dichotomy that I really like, noted van Herpen.
I really wanted an outlier dress, something unique, said Pavani, who was introduced to van Herpen's work in 2022 through her now-husband, art collector and composer Roberto Toscano.
From the beginning, I was hoping that the dress would incorporate 3D printing into its design,” added the bride from São Paulo.
We both believe that fashion is a form of art,” van Herpen said of the bride. “She really dares to express herself and embody this femininity, but also with the influences of new technologies.
3D printing, she added, leaves more room for “freedom” in fashion, opening up new avenues for design since “there’s just no way to do this by hand.” .
I also like fluidity and therefore also softness. Its cleanliness is something I really like, said van Herpen, who first 3D printed a part in 2010.
At the time, wearable 3D printing was largely in its infancy due to the “sustainability limits of flexibility,” since the stiffness of the materials made it nearly impossible to wear. But, said van Herpen, this is not the reality.
In fact, it is even “comfortable” to wear and does not necessarily require additional care or handling.
The quality of the flexible material is so good, van Herpen said, referring to the lightweight nylon PA 12 material. She can sit in it, she can do virtually anything without it becoming less flexible over time.
When Pavani first put on the dress, which she calls a “masterpiece,” she said it “was hard to contain” her tears.
We achieved everything I hoped for,” she exclaimed. “The final design makes me feel powerful and feminine, a very unique and singular look.
