School district adopts new dress code policy





ROCK SPRINGS There is a lot of litigation over school dress codes and districts are losing those legal battles, according to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Assistant Superintendent Nicole Bolton. The district's board of trustees unanimously approved several changes to the district's dress codes Monday evening, removing language that allowed the district to dictate details of student and employee dress. Bolton said many legal challenges are based on what girls wear and how different body types can impact the enforcement of dress codes. For students, the code removes specific guidelines regarding clothing length and style, focusing on banning clothing containing sexually explicit messages, clothing and accessories intended to convey criminal gang membership, as well as as clothing already banned in politics that promotes violence, suicide, drug and alcohol use. Advertisement – Story continues below… For staff, the dress code is defined as casual, mixing traditional professional attire with a more casual style, which remains professional and appropriate for the tasks and services assigned to staff, according to the code. Speaking about the proposed changes, Trustee Cole Wright said most of the language came from administrators and employees who deal with dress code issues on a daily basis. As Ms. Bolton mentioned, having specific language based on where the fingertips are or whatever, that doesn't work for all body types, he said. And so you get away with people wearing different clothes that might be inappropriate for one person and that are appropriate for another person. Wright said the district needs to be very careful with different genders and gender identification in how the policy is written so that it is not biased. Wright said there is language that communicates the expectation that students dress appropriately and that if a teacher sees clothing that they deem inappropriate or distracting for a class, they can address it. This language had to be specifically written to be very neutral toward everyone it relates to, Wright said.

