



Sharing is caring, these brides are helping each other save big on their wedding day. On r/Anticonsumptiona Reddit user sharing an image of a heartwarming collaboration in a Facebook group, saying: “There's a wedding dress circulating among brides on my local Everything Free site [Facebook] band.” Photo credit: Reddit The screenshot shows a message from the grateful bride who received her dream dress completely free from the Facebook group. She's ready to reciprocate by asking, “Who wants it next?” Wedding dresses are often expensive, single-use purchases. An article in The Knot reported that average price for a wedding dress for 2023 brides, the price was $2,000. Plus, discarded dresses contribute to billions of pounds of waste textile waste which end up in landfills every year. There are many things you can do with your wedding dress after wearing it: recycle it, sell itOr donate it. More and more brides are saying yes to the dress they find at their local thrift store. Donating, lending, or entrusting your dress to another bride is not only good for the environment, but it also allows other brides to experience the joy of a perfect dress at a great price. Join our newsletter

Good news, green tips, and the latest cool clean tech delivered straight to your inbox every week! Do you prefer to recycle your dress? Unpack the dress will turn your dress into keepsakes like stocking stuffers, baby clothes or pillows. If the dress can be recycled to have a new, meaningful life and play the role of something you would otherwise buy, it's a small act of waste reduction that adds up when many people do the same. Commenters found the brides' actions heartwarming and inspiring. An editor sharing a similar situation they had seen: “[There’s] a stroller in my Buy Nothing group that has gone through 5 or 6 families and someone has a collage of all the new babies who have slept in the stroller over the years! I love the community we’ve built around sharing things.” Another user was inspired in the mail, saying, “Oh my God, this is fantastic! I have a wedding dress and I'm wondering what to do with it.” Join our free newsletter to get simple tips for save more, waste lessAnd help yourself while helping the planet.





