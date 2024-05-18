6 Summer Fashion Trends to Try This Season





It may seem like summer fashion trends are the same rotation of seasonal staples; bikinis, tank tops and cut-off jeans surely come to mind. Summer style certainly leans toward a blank canvas of outfit formulas: a white tank top and blue denim shorts, or a crisp white shirt dress are the season's classic, reliable essentials. And while these must-haves are must-haves for beach days and sultry days in the city, summer is also a great time to experiment with the season's biggest trends. Whether it's a statement accessory or a refreshed take on casual bottoms, summer fashion trends mix everything from nostalgic to prepared, giving us all a wide range of options for this season . Take, for example, the return of prep seen on the runways of Miu Miu and Dries van Noten, which saw polo shirts take center stage in the late 2000s; or the return of capri pants, a polarizing nostalgic trend that was featured on the Tory Burch and Coperni runways. Before you stock up on your summer wardrobe, take a look at the season's biggest runway trends, so you can pull them off in real life as the warmer months begin.

Bright white Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The classic white summer dress is having a moment. Featured on the runways of brands like Christopher Esber and Acne Studios, this season's white dress becomes more structural and sharp than ever with tailoring and shirting elements that make it a real statement piece. However, a white dress is really just that: a blank canvas. So, for style, opt for contrasting accessories in black or red that add a touch of boldness to an otherwise breezy look. Capri Sun Getty Images

Nostalgic trends don't seem to be slowing down in the 2020s. Capris, the awkward-length bottoms we love to hate from the late 2000s, are just the latest to take over fashion. Designers like Ferragamo and Tory Burch have gone big on style this season with sleek, polished versions of capris that can take anyone from the park to the office, as well as relaxed versions that border on activewear. For optimal wear throughout the summer, it's best to keep the style minimal. After all, capris are hard to stomach with slingback pumps and a simple t-shirt or fitted blazer. Action Polo Édouard Berthelot/Getty Images

A sportswear signature, the polo shirt is this summer's must-have top, thanks to brands like Miu Miu and Loewe. Oversized striped versions with floral embellishments, ombré details and logos take the style and versatility of this classic staple that somehow takes on new life. The style is equally varied, too: Designers showed off their iterations paired with everything from wide-leg pants to barely-there hot pants and bubble-hem skirts. Spotlight on the slingshot Édouard Berthelot/Getty Images

This year's fashion trends are taking an ultra-feminine turn. And when it comes to shoes, it's all about slingback shoes. While the classic '90s style certainly gives off a workwear vibe, it's also a top summer style. Take for example a pair of slingback flats, which can be paired with anything from a maxi dress to a beach cover-up or slingback platforms, ideal for party nights. Rise high Édouard Berthelot/Getty Images

Brands like Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton have capitalized on this style, offering sleek, oversized versions that can be paired with everything from denim to suits. The former is perhaps the best choice for a cowboy hat this summer through a double denim outfit in oversized silhouettes that plays into the rider cosplay of this trend. Cargo by the sea Édouard Berthelot/Getty Images

Raffia handbags have long been a summer fashion staple, especially when it comes to beach days. But this year, designers are also making them city-friendly with elevated, picnic-approved handbags that are part oversized tote and part oceanside tote . Take Bottega Veneta, for example, who showed off large-handled versions of their signature. Braided handbags with shirts and trinkets that showed off just how race-proof these styles can be.

